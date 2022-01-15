Covid vaccination for children starts in the states; See calendar | coronavirus

Davi Seremramiwe Xavante, 8 years old, from the Xavante tribe, the first child to receive the first dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, at Hospital das Clinicas, in São Paulo, this Friday (14) — Photo: Aloisio Mauricio/Fotoarena /Estadão content

At least ten Brazilian states announced the start of the vaccination campaign for children against Covid-19 for this Saturday (15), according to a survey by g1.

On Friday (14), some Brazilian capitals advanced the start with symbolic acts, such as São Paulo, which applied the 1st dose to the indigenous Davi Seremramiwe Xavante, 8 years old.

In the health centers of the capital of São Paulo, however, the vaccine will only be applied in mass from Monday (17), as announced by the city hall.

The first batch of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children arrived in Brazil on Thursday (13) and 1,248,000 doses were distributed across the states.

See below for the schedule for vaccination of children in Brazil:

In a symbolic event, the government of São Paulo applied the first doses of the vaccine on Friday. Official vaccination starts, however, from Monday.

In Pernambuco, despite the symbolic act the day before, the start of mass vaccination in the capital takes place this Saturday – the date may vary in other municipalities.

The government of Maranhão authorized the vaccination from Friday, but the capital São Luís announced the start of its campaign for Saturday.

In Rio de Janeiro, immunization is expected to begin on Monday – in the capital, only for 11-year-old girls. In Niterói, for 11-year-old children with comorbidities.

In Minas Gerais, the state secretariat authorized the vaccination on Friday. In the capital, the campaign starts on Saturday, which may vary between municipalities.

The capital of Bahia will start vaccinating its children against Covid-19 this Saturday. The decision may vary between prefectures.

Ceará announced for this Saturday the start of vaccination in children.

In Amapá, the decision is up to each city hall. Macapá is expected to start next week, but Santana, the second largest city, announced the start for Saturday.

In Espírito Santo, the state government announced the beginning of the campaign for children for this Saturday.

In Paraíba, the date depends on each city. But Campina Grande, one of the main hubs in the region, announced that it will start on Saturday.

In Santa Catarina, the capital Florianópolis said that vaccination will start on Saturday, but other cities in the state may have to wait from Monday.

In Sergipe, the capital Aracaju is already starting to vaccinate its children on Saturday, but the other municipalities in the state will start their campaigns on Monday.

The government of Rio Grande do Norte intends to start immunization on Saturday with a symbolic act in the city of São Gonçalo do Amarante.

In Amazonas, the city of Manaus announced the start of vaccination in children for Monday.

The city hall of Teresina, in Piauí, announced that it will start vaccinating the little ones on Monday.

In Porto Velho, the capital of Rondônia, the prefecture forecast is to start vaccination on Monday.

Vaccination in Rio Grande do Sul should start next Wednesday (19), according to the state government.

According to the government, the childhood vaccination will take place:

In descending order of age (from older to younger children), with priority given to those with comorbidity or permanent disability and for children quilombolas and indigenous

(from older to younger children), with priority given to those with and for children and No written authorization required , provided that the father, mother or guardian accompanies the child at the time of vaccination

, provided that the father, mother or guardian accompanies the child at the time of vaccination With eight week interval – a period longer than that provided for in the package insert, of three weeks.

The experts heard by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and who spoke during the approval of the vaccine for children considered that the benefits outweigh the risks.

“The burden of disease [Covid-19] it is not despicable. The mortality of these children in this age group is high – higher than any other vaccine in the children’s calendar, where we do not hesitate to recommend vaccines for children in this age group”, stressed Renato Kfouri, president of the Immunization Department of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIM).

“Covid-19 alone, in this particular population – children and adolescents – kills more than all the diseases of the children’s calendar added together, annually”, reinforced Kfouri.

Ana Escobar: ‘The whole world already knows that the vaccine is safe for children’

“We say that only 0.4% of deaths occur in those under 20, but 0.4% of 600,000 deaths are more than 2,500 children and adolescents who lost their lives to Covid. In two years, this total of deaths is greater than the entire children’s calendar,” said the doctor.

“If we add up all deaths from whooping cough, diarrhea, measles, flu, meningitis, they don’t add up to 1,500 a year. Covid-19 is a vaccine-preventable disease that kills our children the most,” he concluded.

Infectologist Rosana Richtmann, from the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, recalled that, in the United States, more than 5 million doses of the vaccine have already been administered to children aged 5 to 11 years, “with the safety within what we want in relation to this vaccine,” he said.