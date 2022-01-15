Covid Vaccine for Children: See How Many Doses Each State Received | vaccines

The first batch of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children arrived in Brazil on Thursday (13) and 1,248,000 doses have already been distributed by the states (check the list below).

The second shipment was anticipated and a batch of 1.2 million doses arrives on Sunday (16), according to the Ministry of Health. The third shipment should arrive on January 27, with another 1.8 million doses.

In some states, vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 must start this weekend. The government estimate is that this audience is 20 million children.

Check how many doses each state received:

  • Acre: 7,200 doses
  • Alagoas: 22,100 doses
  • Amapa: 6,900 doses
  • Amazon: 34,500 doses
  • Bahia: 88,200 doses
  • Ceará: 55,100 doses
  • Federal District: 16,300 doses
  • Holy Spirit: 24,100 doses
  • Goiás: 44,300 doses
  • Maranhao: 50,200 doses
  • Mato Grosso: 23,000 doses
  • Mato Grosso do Sul: 18,300 doses
  • Minas Gerais: 11,2600 doses
  • For: 62,300 doses
  • Paraíba: 23,600 doses
  • Paraná: 65,500 doses
  • Pernambuco: 60,000 doses
  • Piauí: 20,200 doses
  • Rio de Janeiro: 93,500 doses
  • Large northern river: 20,900 doses
  • Rio Grande do Sul: 59,100 doses
  • Rondônia: 11,600 doses
  • Roraima: 4,800 doses
  • Santa Catarina: 39,800 doses
  • São Paulo: 252,580 doses
  • Sergipe: 14,600 doses
  • Tocantins: 10,700 doses

According to the government, childhood vaccination will take place:

  • In descending order of age (from the oldest to the youngest children), with priority given to those with comorbidity or permanent disability and to quilombola and indigenous children;
  • No need for written authorization, as long as the father, mother or guardian accompanies the child at the time of vaccination;
  • With an interval of eight weeks – a period longer than that provided for in the package insert, of three weeks.

