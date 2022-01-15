Covid Vaccine for Children: See How Many Doses Each State Received | vaccines

The first batch of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children arrived in Brazil on Thursday (13) and 1,248,000 doses have already been distributed by the states (check the list below).
The second shipment was anticipated and a batch of 1.2 million doses arrives on Sunday (16), according to the Ministry of Health. The third shipment should arrive on January 27, with another 1.8 million doses.
- See how the vaccination of children against Covid will work
In some states, vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 must start this weekend. The government estimate is that this audience is 20 million children.
Check how many doses each state received:
- Acre: 7,200 doses
- Alagoas: 22,100 doses
- Amapa: 6,900 doses
- Amazon: 34,500 doses
- Bahia: 88,200 doses
- Ceará: 55,100 doses
- Federal District: 16,300 doses
- Holy Spirit: 24,100 doses
- Goiás: 44,300 doses
- Maranhao: 50,200 doses
- Mato Grosso: 23,000 doses
- Mato Grosso do Sul: 18,300 doses
- Minas Gerais: 11,2600 doses
- For: 62,300 doses
- Paraíba: 23,600 doses
- Paraná: 65,500 doses
- Pernambuco: 60,000 doses
- Piauí: 20,200 doses
- Rio de Janeiro: 93,500 doses
- Large northern river: 20,900 doses
- Rio Grande do Sul: 59,100 doses
- Rondônia: 11,600 doses
- Roraima: 4,800 doses
- Santa Catarina: 39,800 doses
- São Paulo: 252,580 doses
- Sergipe: 14,600 doses
- Tocantins: 10,700 doses
According to the government, childhood vaccination will take place:
- In descending order of age (from the oldest to the youngest children), with priority given to those with comorbidity or permanent disability and to quilombola and indigenous children;
- No need for written authorization, as long as the father, mother or guardian accompanies the child at the time of vaccination;
- With an interval of eight weeks – a period longer than that provided for in the package insert, of three weeks.
See how the vaccination of children against Covid will work