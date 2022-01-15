Covid: Vitória and Cariacica open schedule to vaccinate children

The prefectures of Vitória and Cariacica have already opened online scheduling for the vaccination of children, aged 5 to 11, against the new coronavirus (covid-19). Vaccines for this public arrived in the state this Friday afternoon (14).

In the capital, the schedules to immunize the little ones are already available from 19 pm this Friday (14) (CLICK HERE).

According to the management of the municipality, Vitória has 31,734 children in this age group, but, for now, 1,750 places will be opened. The doses will already be applied this Saturday (15), at Maanaim Vitória, Baptist Church in Jardim da Penha and Santo André Health Unit, from 12 pm to 6 pm.

In Cariacica, scheduling is now open and can be done on the site vaccineeconfia.es.gov.br. A thousand places will be available and the vaccines will already be applied this Saturday (15), at Colégio Lusíadas, in Campo Grande, and at the Basic Health Unit of Nova Rosa da Penha, from 1 pm to 4:30 pm.

However, the first group to be vaccinated in the municipality is children aged 11 years without comorbidities and children aged 5 to 11 with permanent disabilities and/or comorbidities. According to the city hall, the resolution for the beginning of the application in 11-year-old children is an orientation of the Bipartite Intermanager Commission (CIB), which articulates health decisions between municipal managers and the State Health Department.





Photo: Jansen Lube/Vitoria City Hall



The vaccine applied will be Pfizer/Corminaty for pediatric use. Parents and guardians should observe the vaccine bottle, which is orange. Vaccinators must also inform about the vaccine and the dosage that will be administered.

According to the resolution of the Ministry of Health, two doses will be administered to this public, with an interval of eight weeks between the first and second doses. The vaccine against Covid-19 should not be administered in parallel with another immunizer in the childhood vaccine schedule. The recommendation is that a period of 15 days is given for the application of other vaccines.

At the time of vaccination, the child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. In order to schedule the child, the parent or legal guardian must register on the vaccineeconfia.es.gov.br website, enter the “Dependent” tab and include the name.

Comorbidity report

For the vaccination of children with comorbidities, it is necessary to present a medical report or statement from the nurse attesting to the comorbidity dated within the last three years (2019) for permanent conditions and 90 days for acquired and transient conditions. The medical report or the nurse’s statement will be retained at the time of vaccination.

Children with comorbidities who have already been treated at the 30 Basic Health Units (UBS) in the municipality can go to any of them to receive the updated report. With the electronic medical record system, the UBS nurse has access to patient data and, in this way, issues a declaration of the existing comorbidity. All health units are able to provide this service to provide the report.

According to CIB Resolution 011/22, the following can be vaccinated:

Children aged 5 to 11 years with comorbidities



Among the main comorbidities are: diabetes mellitus, severe chronic lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases, chronic neurological disease, chronic kidney disease, immunosuppressed patients, severe hemoglobinopathies, morbid obesity, down syndrome, liver cirrhosis.

Children aged 5 to 11 with a permanent disability

A person with a permanent disability is defined as having a long-term impairment of a physical, mental, intellectual or sensory nature, which, in interaction with one or more barriers, may obstruct their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others. people. The priority group includes people with the following permanent disabilities:

– Motor limitation that causes great difficulty or inability to walk or climb stairs;

– Individuals with great difficulty or inability to hear, even with hearing aid use;

– Individuals with great difficulty or inability to see, even with glasses;

– Individuals with a permanent intellectual disability that limits their usual activities, such as working, going to school, playing, etc.

At the time of vaccination, a medical report must be presented with the description of the comorbidity and/or disability, vaccination booklet, birth or identity certificate, CPF or National Health Card.

Children aged 11 years (11 years, 11 months and 29 days)

At the time of vaccination, the vaccination booklet, birth or identity certificate, CPF or National Health Card must be presented.