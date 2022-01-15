Cup 2022! Palmeiras vs Atlético-GO – Where to watch, refereeing and probable lineup

Palmeiras’ Under-20 team enters the field this Saturday morning to face Atlético Goianiense, a game valid for the 3rd phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup.

Leader of Group 28, Verdão thrashed Mauá in the previous phase by 4-0, with goals from Fabinho, Garcia, Vitinho and Kevin. Dragon, leader of Group 27, eliminated Água Santa 2-1.

The teams will go to the field, at the Inamar District stadium, in Diadema, from 11 am (Brasília time), in search of a classification towards the round of 16. The match will be broadcast live on SporTV.

Whoever advances, faces the winner of Internacional x Portuguesa.

Match between Palmeiras and Mauá FC, valid for the second phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, at the Inamar District stadium, in Diadema-SP. (Photo: Fabio Menotti)

Coach Paulo Victor was able to count on important returns in the last match against Mauá: goalkeeper Mateus and defender Lucas Freitas. Both performed in the premiere and days later tested positive for Covid-19.

Pedro Bicalho, who was diagnosed with the virus even before starting the competition, finally made his debut and should remain in the starting lineup.

Midfielder Jhonatan, also infected at the beginning of the week, should return to the team this Saturday. It tested negative in the PCR exam five days after the infection and with that it can be used again.

There is a possibility that Endrick will also be available, however, the test carried out by the top scorer of Verdão in Copinha, has not yet been released by the laboratory.

Anyway, the likely lineup of Verdão has: Mateus; Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas and Vanderlan; Fabinho, Pedro Bicalho and Gabriel Silva; Giovani, Kevin and João Pedro (Luis Guilherme/Pedro Lima).

ARBITRATION

Referee: Rodrigo Gomes

Assistant 1: Fernando Afonso

Assistant 2: Alexandre Basilio

Fourth referee: Ricardo Bittencourt

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram