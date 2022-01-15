Curse of the rookies? Tadeu and Rafa Kalimann are attacked before BBB22

Tadeu Schmidt and Rafa Kalimann, debuting on Big Brother Brasil 22, already collected negative reviews even before they actually debuted on the reality show. Since they were announced as presenters of the attraction – he in place of Tiago Leifert, and the actress in Bate-Papo BBB -, the haters (haters, in free translation) have not hidden their displeasure with the professionals.

“Are you aware that the BBB22 will be presented by Tadeu Schmidt, Rafa Kalimann and Dani Calabresa? All that’s missing is Fernanda Gentil for Boninho’s heart to stay warm. A lot of bad people in just one project”, attacked an internet user identified only as Denis on Twitter.

Another netizen, Michelle, did not like the participation of Rafa and Rhudson Victor in the BBB Network on Thursday (13), in a live to “warm up” for the official disclosure of the participants, which will take place this Friday (14) .

“You can remove these two and leave only Ana Clara [Lima], that she alone makes everything a thousand times better! Rafa Kalimann’s problem is that she is uninformed, doesn’t know how to speak, it gives the impression that she has not studied, has never read a book, has difficulty thinking…

“I just saw a video of Tadeu Schmidt promoting the BBB and it looked like he was talking about Cavalinhos do Fantástico. I’m not prepared for that. It’s going to be bad”, criticized Nay Perussi.

Big Brother Brasil 22 premieres this Monday (17) on Globo. In addition to new additions to Tadeu Schmidt, Rafa Kalimann and Dani Calabresa, Paulo Vieira will also lead the comedy show Big Therapy. It is worth mentioning that Ana Clara Lima, presenter of Rede BBB, will continue in the attraction alongside Rafa and Rhudson.

Check out the backlash on social media below:

Do you have any idea that the #BBB22 will be presented by Tadeu Schmidt, Rafa Kalimann and Dani Calabresa… All it takes is Fernanda Gentil to make Boninho’s heart warm. Too many bad people in one project #RedeBBB — Denis stuff 🥶 (@GlossxDe) January 10, 2022

You can take these two and leave only Ana Clara, who alone does everything a thousand times better!

the problem of @rafakalimann_ that she is uninformed, doesn’t know how to speak, of the impression that she has not studied, that she has never read a book, has difficulty in reasoning, lacks culture. — Michelle (@MichelleSchram) January 14, 2022

Is it true that that boring Rafa Kalimann is going to take Ana Clara’s place?

I swear I’m not believing this. She lacks resourcefulness, doesn’t know how to speak and is very weak in reasoning. It’s only good for photos. What is it @boninho? Did you smell sock?#BBB22https://t.co/H6Mw2kXptc — Michelle (@MichelleSchram) January 14, 2022

I just saw a video of Tadeu Schmidt promoting the BBB and it looked like he was talking about the Fantástico horses

Af I’m not prepared for this it’s going to be BAD — Nay (@NayPerussi) December 28, 2021

take off that rafa kalimann NOW nobody can take it anymore, horrible presenter — Camie ⚢ (@eaicamie) January 14, 2022