Curse of the rookies? Tadeu and Rafa Kalimann are attacked before BBB22

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Curse of the rookies? Tadeu and Rafa Kalimann are attacked before BBB22 5 Views

Tadeu Schmidt and Rafa Kalimann, debuting on Big Brother Brasil 22, already collected negative reviews even before they actually debuted on the reality show. Since they were announced as presenters of the attraction – he in place of Tiago Leifert, and the actress in Bate-Papo BBB -, the haters (haters, in free translation) have not hidden their displeasure with the professionals.

“Are you aware that the BBB22 will be presented by Tadeu Schmidt, Rafa Kalimann and Dani Calabresa? All that’s missing is Fernanda Gentil for Boninho’s heart to stay warm. A lot of bad people in just one project”, attacked an internet user identified only as Denis on Twitter.

Another netizen, Michelle, did not like the participation of Rafa and Rhudson Victor in the BBB Network on Thursday (13), in a live to “warm up” for the official disclosure of the participants, which will take place this Friday (14).

“You can remove these two and leave only Ana Clara [Lima], that she alone makes everything a thousand times better! Rafa Kalimann’s problem is that she is uninformed, doesn’t know how to speak, it gives the impression that she has not studied, has never read a book, has difficulty thinking…

“I just saw a video of Tadeu Schmidt promoting the BBB and it looked like he was talking about Cavalinhos do Fantástico. I’m not prepared for that. It’s going to be bad”, criticized Nay Perussi.

Big Brother Brasil 22 premieres this Monday (17) on Globo. In addition to new additions to Tadeu Schmidt, Rafa Kalimann and Dani Calabresa, Paulo Vieira will also lead the comedy show Big Therapy. It is worth mentioning that Ana Clara Lima, presenter of Rede BBB, will continue in the attraction alongside Rafa and Rhudson.

Check out the backlash on social media below:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Leader’s room will be inside the house with bar and dance floor

The BBB22 Leader’s bedroom has changed: it’s inside the house and can’t exactly be called …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved