Datena reveals having taken ‘a trick’ when trying to become a candidate for president

The presenter of Brasil Urgente, José Luiz Datena used the term ‘rasteira’ in conversation with Faustão during his program, this Friday (14). The journalist referred to his attempt to become a candidate for the presidency of the Republic this year.

In the chat, Faustão was direct: Are you going to be a candidate or not?

“I’m running for the senate. I can’t say anything else because otherwise I’m screwed, but I’m going to be a candidate for the senate”, replied Datena.

“Look, man. I don’t know how long he stays there. He is not hypocritical. Conchavo is not with him.”, pondered the new presenter of Grupo Bandeirantes.

“I was going to be a candidate for president, but they gave me a trick for president of the republic. They said: “look, you go there and say you’re a candidate for president. I even went out on Veja: “No, I’m going to be a candidate for president. I want to see. I will win and be president.” Afterwards, the guys did a fusion… and I ‘mixed’. Until I was doing well in the research”, he revealed.

It is worth remembering that Datena even joined the PSL (Social Liberal Party) in the last year and was quoted to be the candidate for the Planalto by the party in the 2022 elections. Also in 2021, the presenter announced his departure from the party and affiliation to the PSD (Partido Democratic Social) to try to get elected as a senator.

