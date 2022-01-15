Davi is an example for children, says father of 1st vaccinated child

Chief Jurandir Siridiwe, father of 8-year-old boy Davi, the first child to be vaccinated against covid-19 in Brazil, said today that his son is an example for other children to be immunized against the virus. The child’s father also took advantage of the event to demand agility from the Ministry of Health for the vaccination of the age group.

Davi is an indigenous of the Xavante ethnicity and has lived in the interior of São Paulo since the beginning of last year — accompanied by a tutor — to perform medical treatment for a rare motor disease. As a result, the boy’s father, who lives in another state, followed the event of his son’s vaccination virtually. Fourteen other children also received their first doses at the same location.

“Governor João Doria, first I want to thank you for the attention to health in Brazil, I am very happy that Davi took the first dose, to be an example for children aged 5 to 11 years. May the rest of Brazil be able to do this vaccination to save, so that tomorrow we can have joy, smile.”

An 8-year-old indigenous boy was the first child to be immunized in São Paulo Image: Publicity/Government of São Paulo

Jurandir commented that vaccination is important and said he hopes that 100% of the population is vaccinated against the virus.

“Congratulations to you, the state of São Paulo seems to be the first world, I am very delighted. May the Ministry of Health run so that we have priority in our children”, he added.

The child’s father also demanded agility from the Ministry of Health for the vaccination of the age group. Although the Pfizer immunizer was released by Anvisa on December 16, the entry of the immunizer in the campaign coordinated by the federal government, however, was only confirmed on January 5. Against science, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is against childhood vaccination.

“May the Ministry of Health run so that it is updated and that we have priority [na vacinação] of our kids.”

At the end of the vaccine application, Davi told CNN Brasil that he would like to receive the vaccine to protect himself and do this for his village.

“I was a little nervous. [Por que?] Of emotion and joy. [Você queria tomar a vacina?] I wanted to have more protection and I’m doing it for my village”, said the first child to be vaccinated in Brazil.

*With Pedro Vilas Boas, collaboration for the UOL.