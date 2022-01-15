Days after son’s death, Sinead O’Connor is hospitalized: ‘I decided to follow him’

Sinead even wrote another message to her followers regretting what she had said, announcing her trip to the hospital: “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I’m with the police now on my way to the hospital. I’m sorry to upset you all. I’m lost without my son and I hate myself. The hospital will help a little. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay,” he said.

The famous blamed the Irish state, the children and family agency Tusla and the mental health center for adolescents and children. “Please do not imagine that I am less than aware that I have failed my son alongside Tusla, the HSE and the Irish State. We all failed him. Welcome to Ireland. Suicide will not bring you peace. It’s a lie”.

“So the next poor well-meaning bastard who tells me ‘at least he’s at peace now’ is going to get the cut he deserves. How does anyone know he’s at peace? I can tell his face was as tormented as it had been for months. No difference,” he concluded.

son’s death

Sinéad O’Connor’s son was found dead in Wicklow, Ireland. According to information from the Daily Mail, Shane O’Connor had been missing for two days.