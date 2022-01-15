Deaths from severe flu syndrome in Ceará register an increase of almost three times in January

In two weeks, January 2022 has already accumulated 78 deaths from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), according to the Transparency Portal of the National Association of Registrars of Natural Persons (Arpen). The increase is 168%, that is, almost three times that recorded in the entire month of January 2021, which had 29 records.

The data is separate from Covid-19 death records, but does not specify which virus caused the respiratory syndrome, nor does it exclude coronavirus as a cause. They are aggregated on the platform based on information from the Death Certificates (DO) registered at the registry offices in Brazil.

In addition, the numbers for January are higher than for all the months of the second half of 2021. Since October, Arpen shows that Ceará faces a consecutive increase of SARS deaths.

SARS is a serious condition that can rapidly progress to respiratory complications and death. Patients typically need support to facilitate entry of more oxygen in the lungs.

The Ceará Health Department (Sesa) warns certain groups with conditions and risk factors for aggravation:

seniors

children under five

pregnant women

chronically ill

The latest Sesa epidemiological bulletin for 2021 reveals that, of the more than 51,000 SARS cases investigated in the state, 77.7% were caused by Covid-19; 21.8% by unspecified agents; 260 for other respiratory viruses and 15 for influenza.

The Secretariat’s Viral Panel also shows a predominance of influenza A virus, mainly of the H3N2 subtype, in the circulation of the State: 53% of the 2,600 patients analyzed had the agent.

Symptoms of SARS

The SARS is an evolution of the flu syndromes (GS), responsible for the high demand in the public and private care networks in Ceará, since the end of December. Know the difference between the two conditions:

Flu Syndrome (GS) – individual with an acute respiratory condition, characterized by at least two of the signs and symptoms: fever, chills, sore throat, headache, cough, runny nose, olfactory or gustatory disorders.

individual with an acute respiratory condition, characterized by at least two of the signs and symptoms: fever, chills, sore throat, headache, cough, runny nose, olfactory or gustatory disorders. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) – individual with OS who also has: dyspnea/respiratory discomfort OR persistent pressure or pain in the chest OR oxygen saturation lower than 95% in room air OR a bluish coloration of the lips or face.

forms of prevention

As the symptoms of flu syndromes caused by Covid-19 or influenza are similar, Sesa recommends that the patient try to do a test, as soon as possible to rule out the diagnosis of coronavirus infection. In this way, professionals can better guide how to treat the condition.

The most recommended preventive measures are the same as those recommended since the beginning of the pandemic:

washing your hands, wrists, nails and spaces between your fingers with soap and water frequently

avoid touching your face

use disposable masks or PFF2

keep environments ventilated

avoid agglomerations

If the patient is with flu symptoms, the ideal is to avoid greeting people with hugs, kisses or handshakes; and, also, close contact with people who show flu-like signs and symptoms.