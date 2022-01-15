Delayed again: Tesla Cybertruck will now launch in 2023

Tesla will further delay the launch of the Cybertruck electric pickup. According to the news agency Reuters, the long-awaited model should start production of the first units only in the first quarter of 2023.

This means that the previous deadline of sending some units in 2022 to those who made the reservation, on a date that was already the result of a delay, should not be respected. As production will only be expanded after the initial stock is sold, some buyers may not receive the car until the following year.

The company has not yet confirmed the postponement, but the source consulted by the report claims that Tesla is making changes to the vehicle’s functions to make it more competitive in the market – a sector that has heavy names that are developing or already selling similar cars, such as Ford and Rivian.

remember the delay

The Cybertruck was officially announced on November 21, 2019, with a glitch in the supposedly unbreakable glass demo.

Six months later, the automaker also revealed that it was working on a high-performance version of the vehicle – which also has no release date. The reason for the previous delay involved “manufacturing problems” and the shortage of chips on the market.