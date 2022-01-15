Diagnosed with Covid in Noronha, Aline Campos receives criticism for asking for ‘manicurist and masseur’ with the virus | Pernambuco

Diagnosed with Covid-19 in Fernando de Noronha, digital influencer and model Aline Campos, formerly known as Aline Riscado, received criticism on the internet after posting a video, on Thursday (13), on Instagram saying that she was looking for “manicurist and masseur in Noronha”. with Covid and no symptoms”. After the backlash, she apologized ( see video above ).

The comment provoked a reaction. Many netizens went on the influencer’s social media and called her “no clue”. “Woman, where’s your notion? Do you know the meaning of isolation?”, asked an internet user.

“Guys, whoever has Covid, please don’t leave the house so you don’t contaminate anyone on the street, respect the neighborhood, please.

1 of 1 The digital influencer was diagnosed with Covid-19 and is in isolation in Fernando de Noronha — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram The digital influencer was diagnosed with Covid-19 and is in isolation in Fernando de Noronha – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

After the criticism, Aline returned to post on the networks showing that she did her nails and claiming that it was all a joke.

“My fingernail was horrible and I commented, I made a joke, a joke that, even if it was true, honestly, I don’t think it’s the reason why this is all happening”, he said.

The influencer apologized to those who were offended by what she said. “I said I could have a manicurist with Covid and without symptoms to do our nail, because it would be the perfect combo. The manicurist who must be bored also wanting to earn her money and with Covid and without symptoms to come here for ours home,” he declared.

Aline assured that she was respecting isolation and that she was trying to take everything she is living lightly.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have been willing to share my truth, to share what was good for me to do good for the other, always respecting the virus, being isolated and respecting all the rules, all the safety protocols” , he said.

THE g1 asked the Administration of the Island to know how the influencer’s monitoring was and if there is supervision of isolation, but received no response until the last update of this report.

To enter Fernando de Noronha, residents, tourists and professionals who work at the place must present, since Thursday (13), the RT-PCR exam with a negative result for Covid-19, carried out within 48 hours before departure. . In addition, the use of a protective mask is once again mandatory on the island.

Upon entering Noronha, it is also mandatory to present a digital vaccination card to prove two doses of any of the immunizers approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), including Janssen. This measure is not valid for children.