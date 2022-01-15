Does anyone who upgrades to Nubank Ultraviolet have a limit increase instantly?

customers of Nubank have found it difficult to get a credit limit increase. Many complain about the cost of service, even when the customer has a good relationship with the bank, has a considerably high income and always pays his bills on time or even in advance. Still, the limits released by the bank are very low.

But after the launch of the Ultraviolet card, customers began to have a positive expectation regarding the solution to this problem with low limits. They expect this card to match the limits with other black cards from other banks.

However, this limit increase will depend on the client’s approval in the credit analysis carried out by Nubank. It is only after this assessment that the customer receives the Ultraviolet card or not.

Some bank customers went to the internet and complained that the limit is not as advantageous as it seemed to be. Some said they had not received any limit increase, as they already had high limits, and others reported that they even joined the Ultraviolet card and with it came a good increase, but when they opted to return to Platinum after a certain period, the limit returned. .

Discover the Nubank Ultraviolet card

The Nubank Ultraviolet card was launched through a mega online event, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on July 6, 2021. The card is super modern, has an exclusive design and only the name of the cardholder. Other data, such as card number, security code and validity, can be consulted in the bank’s application.

The advantage of this card is service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition to providing a higher limit, the customer receives in the account in the form of cashback 1% of the value of purchases made on the credit card, which can be used in the way the customer wants, with the option to leave it in the application, where the value can yield 200% of the CDI in real time.

Customers can also count on a VIP lounge at airports, price protection insurance, extended warranty on purchases and luggage insurance, in addition to other benefits with the extension of the Mastercard Black flag.

The disadvantage of this card is precisely in the annual fee, the annual fee is R$ 588 and can be paid in 12 installments of R$ 49. There are only two situations that guarantee exemption from the fee, which is when the customer has a monthly expense of BRL 5,000 on the card or even if it has around BRL 150,000 invested in the Nubank or NuInvest account, the fintech investment platform.