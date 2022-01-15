Double cashout, calendar and latest news; see if you are entitled to PIS 2022

Workers are entitled to two different withdrawals from the Social Integration Program (PIS) and from the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep): the PIS/Pasep Fund and the PIS/Pasep Salary Allowance.

The PIS is intended for workers of private companies who work with a formal contract. In this case, payment is made by Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is intended for public servants and paid by Banco do Brasil.

The PIS/Pasep Fund is the credit deposited by the employer to workers who had a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the amounts will be available for withdrawal when the salary bonus payment schedule starts, regardless of the holder’s month of birth.

According to the new schedule of the PIS 2022, Benefit withdrawals begin on February 8 for workers born in January. (see full calendar PIS/Pasep 2022 below).

New PIS 2022 calendar

Private initiative workers receive PIS, by Caixa Econômica Federal.

BORN INRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
Januaryfebruary 8December 29
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29
MayFebruary 22December 29
JuneFebruary, 24December 29
JulyMarch, 15December 29
AugustMarch 17December 29
SeptemberMarch 22December 29
October March 24 December 29
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29
December March 31 December 29

It’s simple. Workers with a formal contract in 48 municipalities in Minas Gerais and Bahia affected by the floods in December 2021 will be entitled to withdraw the salary bonus on February 8, regardless of the month of birth.

Official Pasep 2022 Calendar

Public sector workers, who receive Pasep, by Banco do Brasil.

END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29
4February 22December 29
5February, 24December 29
6March, 15December 29
7March 17December 29
8March 22December 29
9March 24December 29

The measure applies to municipalities recognized in an emergency situation by the Civil Defense in two ordinances issued by the Ministry of Regional Development on December 10 of last year. In all, there were 31 municipalities in Minas Gerais and 17 cities in Bahia.

PIS/Pasep 2022 consultation

Private sector workers will be able to consult the benefit situation and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps from February. If the participant is linked to Pasep, he can check his balance on the page Consult your Pasep or call the Banco do Brasil Customer Service (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior) or Alô Trabalhador , telephone 158.

Value of PIS/Pasep 2022

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract in 2020. Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month. Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

