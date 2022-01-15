Double cashout, calendar and latest news; see if you are entitled to PIS 2022

Workers are entitled to two different withdrawals from the Social Integration Program (PIS) and from the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep): the PIS/Pasep Fund and the PIS/Pasep Salary Allowance.

The PIS is intended for workers of private companies who work with a formal contract. In this case, payment is made by Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is intended for public servants and paid by Banco do Brasil.

The PIS/Pasep Fund is the credit deposited by the employer to workers who had a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the amounts will be available for withdrawal when the salary bonus payment schedule starts, regardless of the holder’s month of birth.

According to the new schedule of the PIS 2022, Benefit withdrawals begin on February 8 for workers born in January. (see full calendar PIS/Pasep 2022 below).

New PIS 2022 calendar

Private initiative workers receive PIS, by Caixa Econômica Federal.

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29 October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29



It’s simple. Workers with a formal contract in 48 municipalities in Minas Gerais and Bahia affected by the floods in December 2021 will be entitled to withdraw the salary bonus on February 8, regardless of the month of birth.

Official Pasep 2022 Calendar



Public sector workers, who receive Pasep, by Banco do Brasil.

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO 0 – 1 February 15th December 29 2 – 3 February 17th December 29 4 February 22 December 29 5 February, 24 December 29 6 March, 15 December 29 7 March 17 December 29 8 March 22 December 29 9 March 24 December 29

The measure applies to municipalities recognized in an emergency situation by the Civil Defense in two ordinances issued by the Ministry of Regional Development on December 10 of last year. In all, there were 31 municipalities in Minas Gerais and 17 cities in Bahia.

PIS/Pasep 2022 consultation

Private sector workers will be able to consult the benefit situation and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps from February. If the participant is linked to Pasep, he can check his balance on the page Consult your Pasep or call the Banco do Brasil Customer Service (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior) or Alô Trabalhador , telephone 158.

Value of PIS/Pasep 2022

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract in 2020. Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month. Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.