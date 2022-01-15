Douglas Silva, from BBB22, was the first Brazilian actor nominated for an Emmy and calls Regina Casé a mother | BBB22

– There was already a band, Soul Mais Samba. It even burned a DVD. He was a vocalist and percussionist.

– Her favorite dish is feijoada prepared by her mother-in-law.

2 of 5 BBB22: Douglas Silva, from Camarote, with his family — Photo: Instagram reproduction BBB22: Douglas Silva, from Camarote, with his family — Photo: Instagram reproduction

– You’ve been to New York, the city of your dreams.

– At the Emmy awards he recognized the presenter Oprah sitting at a nearby table and took a picture with her.

3 of 5 BBB22: Douglas Silva with Oprah — Photo: reproduction Instagram BBB22: Douglas Silva with Oprah — Photo: Instagram reproduction

– Debuted in the artistic life in the series “Brava Gente”, playing the child Acerola in the episode “Pallace II”. The character has the same name as the one who lived in the series “City of Men”.

– Calls the presenter and actress Regina Casé mother. The two worked together in “Esquenta”, in the series “Cidade dos Homens” and in the soap opera “Amor de Mãe”.

4 of 5 BBB22: Douglas Silva with Regina Casé — Photo: reproduction Instagram BBB22: Douglas Silva with Regina Casé — Photo: Instagram reproduction

– He was the first Brazilian actor nominated for an International Emmy. The nomination was in 2005, for the performance in the series “Cidade dos Homens”.

– He is a big fan of the singer Péricles, with whom he had the opportunity to socialize in “Esquenta”. “The Voice King,” he says.

5 of 5 BBB22: Douglas Silva is a fan of Pericles — Photo: reproduction Instagram BBB22: Douglas Silva is a fan of Pericles — Photo: reproduction Instagram

– He is a jiu-jitsu practitioner.

BBB22 participants at the hotel: check out Douglas Silva’s first reactions

Want to stalk? #RedeBBB gives you the @: