Douglas Silva on ‘BBB22’: actor emerged as Dadinho, grew up as Acerola and was nominated for an Emmy | TV and Series

Acerola, Dadinho, Dodói. Douglas Silva seems to attract characters with remarkable names and stories. The carioca actor was confirmed on “BBB22” this Friday (14).

Douglas Silva is 33 years old and was born in Rio de Janeiro. He was revealed as the childhood character Dadinho in the film “City of God”, which received four Oscar nominations in 2004.

He also became known as Acerola in the series “City of Men”, a role that earned Douglas an International Emmy nomination and was later adapted into a film.

At Globo, he also played roles in “Caminho das Índias”, “Amor de Mãe” and was part of the cast of the programs “Esquenta!” and “Divertics”.

In cinema, he participated in “Última Parada 174”, “Malasartes e o Duelo com a Morte”, “The Best Things in the World” and others.

He starred alongside Emanuelle Araújo in the series “Samantha!”, on Netflix, in which he played the former soccer player Dodói.

In the statement about his participation, Douglas says that he is “people like us”. He considers himself a fun, high-spirited and helpful guy. Raised in Complexo da Maré, by his mother and grandmother, he says that he had a happy childhood despite the difficulties.

Married for 13 years, he has two daughters and says that his decisions are always made with his family in mind. Precisely for this reason, he accepted the invitation to participate in the reality show.

At the BBB, conflict situations can get you out of your mind: “I value peace, I hate to argue, but after I enter [em uma briga], it’s hard to leave”, analyzes he, who says he likes to give an opinion.

The actor also mentions his main objective when he enters the house: “I go to compete, to play, obviously, without belittling anyone because it is not my nature”.