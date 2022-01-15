Dying Light 2 finally appears running on the last generation

Games between generations always represent a challenge in the technical part that ends up leaving something to be desired in some of the platforms where the game comes out. That’s why, after so many delays, players interested in Dying Light 2 were very curious to see how the game runs on PS4 and Xbox One. And now finally Techland has shown it – at least a little.

Around the 6:20 mark in the video above, Dying Light 2 it finally appears running on PS4 and Xbox One X. And the game seems to be working very well on these platforms, but it’s a little suspicious that at this point in development we get such a small glimpse of the game on past consoles.

It’s less than 30 seconds of video and we don’t see the game on the standard PS4 Pro or Xbox One, and soon the trailer is already moving to current-gen consoles. In addition, the frame doesn’t even take advantage of the entire YouTube screen, being reduced within an art around it.

A game not showing how it is running on weaker platforms gives us flashbacks of Cyberpunk 2077. After CDPR said that the game ran “very well” on PS4 and Xbox One, the game was even removed from PSN because it was so buggy that it launched.

Dying Light 2 promised its release for February 4th of this year, which is close enough to continue hiding so much of its gameplay in the last generation.