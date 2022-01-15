Dying Light 2 will have the return of co-op for up to 4 players

Anticipation for Dying Light 2: Stay Human is high and Techland has been piqued fans’ curiosity with each trailer. The newest brings a flurry of new features, including the announcement of co-op multiplayer for up to four players, which could wreak even more havoc on Villedor.

The video series “Dying 2 Know” had the last episode released on Thursday (13) where the developer took the moment to show the multiplayer feature that attracted the attention of players in the first game.

For those who had doubts about playing Dying Light 2 on PlayStation 4, the video also showed several scenes from the game on the console. Techland intends to show even more in the coming days.

The time of 500 hours to complete 100% of the adventure raised some doubts, which were resolved soon after. According to the studio, the gameplay of the story and the main activities can take between 20 and 30 hours.

Dying Light 2 also had a trailer with new gameplay footage

In addition to the last episode of Dying 2 Knowthe studio also revealed a new gameplay trailer with some news about protagonist Aiden’s plot. In the content, you can see many scenes of exploration, which is even scarier at night. Check out:

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released in February 4th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Looking forward to it? Comment your expectations in the session below!