Expert indicates 6 herbs for teas that relieve stress and anxiety – Lifestyle

It’s hard to find a person these days who isn’t experiencing bouts of stress and anxiety. But in the kitchen there can be plants and herbs that help control these states, bringing more relaxation and tranquility.

Pharmacist Jamar Tejada, from São Paulo (SP), graduated from the Faculty of Pharmacy and Biochemistry at the Lutheran University of Brazil, RS (ULBRA), points out some herbs that, used in teas and infusions, help balance the body and reduce stress. and anxiety, in addition to being very tasty. In persistent cases, it is always recommended to consult a doctor or nutritionist for a specific recommendation.

Discover the herbs and plants that can help bring more relaxation in everyday life:

Melissa (lemon balm)

Jamar points out that this plant has substances with a calming and invigorating effect, helping to bring a sense of inner peace. The reason is that lemon balm contains a compound known as rosmarinic acid, which increases the availability of neurotransmitters in the brain known as gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA).

At low levels, there is an increase in anxiety and other mood disorders. So a cup of melissa infusion can help bring you calm.

Lavender

This flower, in addition to being beautiful and very fragrant, has compounds that can stimulate activity in certain areas of the brain and influence the transmission of impulses between brain cells, improving mood and producing a calming effect.

Lavender contains several essential oils such as linalool, eucalyptol, geraniol, limonene, cineole, as well as tannins, coumarins, flavonoids and triterpenoids. Linalool is the best known among them, and has anxiolytic, analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, in addition to generating a calming effect.

Chamomile

Chamomile is well known in the repertoire of teas and infusions that make up the Brazilian table. Known for relieving stress, this yellow flower is rich in phenolic compounds, glycosides and essential oils, which give it calming properties. It has a very delicate and sweet flavor, which allows tea to be drunk even without sugar or other sweeteners.

Saint John’s herb

John’s wort is widely used in traditional medicine as a home remedy for mild to moderate depression. It also combats symptoms associated with anxiety and muscle tension. This plant, according to the pharmacist, has several bioactive compounds such as hyperforin, hypericin, flavonoids and tannins, and its properties help to reduce stress and can collaborate in the treatment of insomnia and nervousness.

passionflower

Passionflower offers flavonoids, which stimulate the feeling of calm and relaxation. Hence, it is a useful herb to naturally fight insomnia. By bringing good sensations to the body, passionflower also helps to avoid depression and improve concentration.

Valerian

Long known for being a natural tranquilizer, valerian is effective in stimulating sleep and reducing restlessness. It is also indicated to minimize the feeling of constant tiredness, which does not go away even with a good night’s sleep.

According to Jamar, this type of sensation can be caused by excessive mental effort and a lot of stress, which occurs, for example, with those who work excessively, which ends up causing other harmful symptoms for the body, such as irritability and lack of concentration.