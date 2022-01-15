FalleN confirms creation of The Last Dance in 2022; see details | athletes

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo announced the creation of The Last Dance, a Brazilian CS:GO project that can count on several big names on the scene. The player spoke about his return to Brazil in a video released on YouTube and Instagram this Friday (14), hours after his departure from Team Liquid, where he played throughout 2021, was made official.

The line-up of the new project has not yet been confirmed, but the expectation is for a national “dream team”. A name aired in the first rumors was Marcelo “coldzera” David, but the player closed with 00nation in early January. Athletes such as Lincoln “⁠fnx⁠” Lau, Fernando “⁠fer⁠” Alvarenga, Ricardo “⁠boltz⁠” Prass and Vinicius “⁠VINI⁠” Figueiredo are tipped to complete FalleN’s team.

🎮 The Last Dance by CS:GO: what is known so far about the project

1 of 2 FalleN confirms return to Brazil with The Last Dance; project should assemble a Brazilian “dream team” in CS:GO — Photo: Publicity/BLAST Premier FalleN confirms return to Brazil with The Last Dance; project should assemble a Brazilian “dream team” in CS:GO — Photo: Publicity/BLAST Premier

On Twitch, FalleN streamed the speculated athletes, raising expectations for the line-up. According to Grupo Globo’s ge website, Last Dance would also have a proposal to be part of Imperial, which even joked with the amount of fans interacting on Twitter after an article on the subject.

Another detail that reinforced this possibility was the presence of the organization’s CEO, felippe1, in FalleN’s live, being even called “boss” by the player. Last Dance should also have Luis “peacemaker” Tadeu in the position of coach, who had stints in organizations such as Heroic, MAD Lions and Complexity.

2 of 2 In 2016, SK Gaming took Major ESL One: Cologne with FalleN, fer and fnx in the line-up; trio meet again at Last Dance — Photo: Disclosure / ESL In 2016, SK Gaming took the Major ESL One: Cologne with FalleN, fer and fnx in the line-up; trio meet again at Last Dance — Photo: Disclosure / ESL

Coming from a troubled 2021 by Liquid, FalleN says he took the initiative to return to a 100% Brazilian team after the 2021 Major, held between October and November. The choice for ex-teammates, according to Verdadeiro, is because of their affinity, as well as because they share the same ideals.