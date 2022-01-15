Father loses right to visit 12-year-old son for not being vaccinated against covid-19

Even on the plains of the provinces of Aichi, Gifu and Mie white flakes covered the surfaces. Until 7 am on Friday (14) the accumulation was 1cm in Nagoya, 10cm in Gifu City and 5cm in Yokkaichi (Mie).

Advertising

Because of this, parts of the expressways were interrupted, like Sekigahara to Ichinomiya from Meishin, Yokkaichi to Kameyama da Shin-Meishin, in addition to Ichinomiya to Kakamigahara and Gujo Hachiman to Shirakawago da Tokai-Hokuriku.

Blizzard in Shiga and Kyoto with heavy accumulation in the city

Shiga Prefecture had sites with more than a meter of buildup as of 8 am on Friday. in the neighborhood of Yogo, in Nagahama City, found 1.22 meters of snow, historical record. In Katsuki, Takashima city, it reached 1.41m.

In Hikone it was 11cm and in Maibara, depending on the place, it was 1.08m. In the central area of Nagahama reached 60cm.

for the first time in 5 years the central area of Kyoto city there wasn’t that much snowfall. The record until this morning was 8cm in Nakagyo-ku.

Nagano and Hokuriku

In Nagano it reached 1.66m in Nozawa Onsen, 37cm in the city of Toyama, 18cm in Fukui and Echizen cities, and 1.14 in Ono.

Blizzard in Shimane

Since Thursday, blizzards have covered Shimane and Tottori provinces. In Okizumo reached 22cm until 5 pm and in the mountains the accumulation was 50 cm. Friday’s forecast is that by 18:00 the accumulation in the plains reach 25cm.

The AMJ-Japan Meteorological Agency warns about the risks of power outages, avalanches and snow accumulation, in all areas affected by the blizzard.

also recommends care in removing snow from roofs and sidewalks, as there are already reports of injured people.