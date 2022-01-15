Father of the first participant died in December 2021

Laís Caldas, the first participant to be announced on BBB 22, suffered a great loss in her life in December 2021. Her father, also a doctor Augusto César Caldas, died at the age of 68.

“A week of the worst day of my life, the day I didn’t have air to breathe, I didn’t have any ground to step on, a lump in my throat, an unbearable pain, a huge emptiness, everything went dark, a nightmare day that I still wake up to today. I don’t believe it. It hasn’t sunk in yet, Dad,” wrote Laís on her Instagram a week after her death.

“It seems that at any moment you will arrive, how I wanted to hear the gate here at home open and hear your voice, your laughter?”

Augusto César Caldas died as a result of septcemia (generalized infection) and was traveling through the countryside of Pará when he died.

On Instagram, the 30-year-old doctor posted a lot about her father and her admiration for him.

“My greatest example, my greatest pride, my father. I love you so much, thank you for everything”, he wrote in a publication on the last day of the fathers.

First Participant

Laís describes herself as a light and intuitive person. She says they sometimes think she’s stuck up because of her looks. She also defines herself as a first-rate gossip.

“Everything becomes gossip in my life, I’m from the countryside, I love talking about other people’s lives”, he said. Laís will enter the “BBB 22” single and loves a party. Will she fall in love within the reality show? The doctor says she is open to this possibility.

