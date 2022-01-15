Faustão commands ‘Brasil Urgente’ and announces ex-global for debut | Television

About to debut on Band, Faustão appeared by surprise on “Brasil Urgente” to promote the program that will mark his return to open TV after leaving Globo in June last year. The new hire of the Saads’ broadcaster narrated the beginning of a police rescue, in São Paulo, and announced guests for the first edition of the attraction that will feature Anne Lottermann as co-host.

Outside Globo after acting in the second season of “Verdades Secretas”, Camila Queiroz was taken for granted in Fausto Silva’s program. In addition to her, her husband Klebber Toledo, and actor Antonio Fagundes will honor the communicator in the new house. “If the Covid-19 test leaves it will be these [os convidados]”, guaranteed Datena’s colleague when questioned by the journalist.

Entitled “Faustão na Band”, the broadcaster’s big bet will premiere this Monday (17), at 20:30 after the “Jornal da Band”. The program will be shown daily and promises a different edition each day. Tables such as “Pizzaria do Faustão” and the classic “Cassetadas” will also be part of the attraction. João Guilherme Silva, son of the communicator, will perform on TV for the first time as his father’s co-host.

The program will be directed by Rogério Gomes, known as Papinha, and creatively directed by Luciana Cardoso, Faustão’s wife. According to what was announced by the Band in “Viradão do Faustão”, shown in the first minute of 2022, the presenter will bet on the “Dança das Feras”, in which professional dancers will dance the most different musical rhythms. In “Musical Salad”, the presenter will highlight the biggest hits of the Brazilian charts.

Faustão in the Band

The Band turned to celebrities to get the public’s attention and promote the debut of “Faustão na Band”. Personal friends of presenter Fausto Silva, such as Paulo Ricardo, Isabeli Fontana and Paula Toller made themselves available to record calls praising the qualities of the communicator and the news of the attraction that will mark his return to TV after leaving Globo.

In the action, the Saads’ broadcaster requested that the show’s guest artists announce that the presenter “is back on January 17, at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time)”. “To make you laugh at life’s falls”, says Paula Fernandes. “To make you sing the greatest hits, he’s coming back with his sagacious mind”, completes the forró singer Elba Ramalho at the end of the new commercial.

Fausto Silva does not appear in the program call. However, the influence of the presenter managed to draw attention even from José Bonifácio de Oliveira Sobrinho, the boni. The famous businessman and TV director is responsible for opening the commercial for his friend’s debut in Band. The duo Chitãozinho & Xororó and singer Di Ferrero also summon the public.