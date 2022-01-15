share tweet share share Email



Federal Government anticipates payments of the Salary Allowance On Monday (10/01) the Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni and the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, held a live to disclose the calendar and explain the anticipation of the Salary Allowance ( PIS/PASEP). The minister informed that around 22 million Brazilians will benefit, totaling more than R$ 20 billion. In addition, municipalities that declared calamity due to rains, such as MG and BA, will be able to withdraw their benefit in the first batch on February 8, as determined by CODEFAT. PASEP beneficiaries through Banco do Brasil will be able to withdraw from February 15th.

Workers residing in the states of Minas Gerais and Bahia, in areas in an emergency situation, will receive the allowance on the first payday, February 8, as part of the actions to help these regions. In these emergency regions, a total of 107,000 workers are estimated to be eligible for the allowance. The resources foreseen in these locations are in the order of R$101,992,054.32. Workers whose employers are domiciled in the municipalities declared by the Ministry of Regional Development to be in emergency are entitled to the Early Salary Allowance, through Ordinance No. December 2021, in the State of Bahia.

As of January 22, workers will be able to consult the Digital Work Card or the gov.br portal to find out if they are entitled and what is the value of the Salary Allowance, the date and the respective bank of receipt. In addition, the telephone number 158 of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare will be available for clarification, as well as face-to-face assistance from the ministry’s regional units.

The Abono Salarial is guaranteed in the Federal Constitution of 1988 to workers who are in the formal labor market: they receive up to two minimum wages in the base year and have been registered with the CNIS for at least 5 years. The allowance is proportional to the number of months worked in the base year, totaling a maximum of one minimum wage. The benefit will reach around 23 million workers with a budget of around BRL 21.82 billion.

Since its creation, the Abono Salarial is paid over a period of twelve months, starting in the second semester of the year following the base year and ending in the first semester of the following year.

Historically, both identification and payment of beneficiaries were carried out solely by federal public banks (Caixa Econômica and Banco do Brasil), a procedure questioned by control bodies that recommended the separation of activities. Another recommendation from the control bodies is that payments should be made in the same year.

Seeking to comply with the recommendation of the control bodies, the Federal Government internalized the identification in the ministry and started to have, in real time and online, full control of the Salary Allowance policy, from the reception of data transmitted by employers, to the identification process. and payment.

Access Codefat Resolution 934 here, which establishes the Salary Allowance Payment Schedule – fiscal year 2022.














