Final Fantasy VII Remake PC update promises stable fps and more improvements

Just last Tuesday (11) Square Enix released the first update for the PC version of its Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade game on the Epic Games Store. The game was released with several issues and the update 1001 promises to fix some of them, including those related to performance issues and dynamic game resolution.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade arrived almost suddenly on the Epic Games Store, with its announcement just before the store launch on December 16th last year. Unfortunately, players have pointed out several issues with the port, especially related to the performance and stability of the game and the lack of options and technologies typical of a PC version of the game.

This is just the first update, so we don’t expect all issues to be fixed right away, but Square Enix promises some changes. Unfortunately, the patch notes are very summarized and provide very little information, but the changes cited are that now subtitles are set to English by default and resolution scale has been optimized to be stable when fps is above 90.



Image: Square Enix

The Epic Games Store version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has been updated to Ver. 1001. See below for more details.

-Subtitles are now in English by default

-Resolution is now stabilized for framerates of 90 or higher

-Several other issues have been fixed

As I mentioned earlier, the patch notes don’t have much information. In addition to the two aforementioned issues, Square Enix reports that “Various other issues” were also fixed, but we have no clue what these problems are more clearly and specifically.

The version of Final Fantasy VII Remake that is available for PCs is the same one that received the graphical improvements for the PlayStation 5, but despite that, the game seems to have a very unstable frame rate on PC at various times, in addition to having an automatic resolution scale that cannot be turned off.

Since last year, some users have looked for ways to mitigate these issues through game modifications. To improve your PC experience, you can try force rendering with DirectX 11 API and also install a mod that removes the game’s dynamic resolution scaling.

Via: WCCFTech Source: Square Enix