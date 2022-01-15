Find out where Piovani was while Pedro Scooby was announced at BBB22

A lot of people are anxiously awaiting Luana Piovani’s reaction, after her ex-husband and father of her three children, Pedro Scooby, was officially announced at Bog Brother Brasil 22.

Well then! The LeoDias column followed suit and discovered that at the time of the announcement, the actress, who is in Brazil on business, was beautiful, calm and full in a restaurant in Dias Ferreira, in Leblon, South Zone of Rio, with friends.

Pedro Vianna, 32 years old, is a Brazilian surfer who is adept at freesurfering. As a child, according to friends, he looked like the character from the Scooby-Doo cartoon, which is why he was called by his nickname. Since then, it has adopted the name. In addition to being a surfer, Pedro was the star of the series Pedro Vai Pro Mar, where he shared trips, adventures and routine with viewers. The program was broadcast by the cable channel OFF. In 2017, Scooby was invited to participate in the first edition of the reality show Exathlon Brasil, and finished the program in second place. In addition, the athlete still carries the honor of being the first Brazilian Sufi to star in a comic book. Involved in several controversies, Pedro became the center of attention after announcing the end of his relationship with actress Luana Piovani. The ex-couple met in 2011 and stayed together until 2019. Pedro is the father of three children: Dom, 9 years old, and the twins Bem and Liz, 6 years old, fruits of his relationship with Luana. Since the troubled breakup, the actress and the surfer exchange barbs on social media. One of the main reasons, including, is the child support. Shortly after separating from Piovani, the athlete got involved with Anitta, with whom he stayed for three months. In an interview with Leo Dias, Pedro said that the singer broke up with him over the phone and revealed that Luana's reactions influenced some of the fights. Months after breaking up with Anitta, Scooby got into a relationship with international model Cíntia Dicker. A year after assuming the relationship, Pedro and Cíntia got married discreetly in Portugal. Soon after, the lovebirds shared the news with their followers on social media. With almost two million fans on Instagram alone, Scooby is one of the names quoted to participate in the 22nd edition of the reality show Big Brother Brasil

Apparently, Luana didn’t even see her ex being announced on reality, she’s not following the news, let alone caring about Pedro’s entry into the house.

Even this week, we looked for Luana to find out what advice she gave Pedro before he confined himself, but she read the message, recorded an audio and then deleted it, making it clear that she prefers not to talk about it for now.