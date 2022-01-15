Find out which BBB 2022 participant was in Globo’s sights after testing positive for Covid

Globo revealed that the list of BBB 2022 would no longer be revealed this Thursday (13) due to the fact that three participants tested positive for Covid-19 during confinement at the hotel in Rio de Janeiro. However, one of the names that is supposedly confirmed is that of Tiago Abravanel. The grandson of Silvio Santos tested positive and is still doing well.

The information was given firsthand by columnist Fefito and, according to him, the artist should have gone to confinement on Saturday (8), but because of the virus, he only settled in the hotel only this Wednesday (12).

With the reduction of isolation protocols, mainly with the arrival of the ômicron – less aggressive variant -, going from fifteen to seven days of absence, Globo agreed to install Tiago Abravanel in the hotel and proceed normally with the list of participants.

Globo’s big bet on BBB 2022

Also according to the columnist, Globo, a competing broadcaster of Tiago Abravanel’s grandfather, would have made the contract with the singer in November and that, as a result, he canceled the entire schedule of shows he would do in the next three months.

On social media, the singer is already completely offline. The Instagram photo already matches that of a participant – with the predominant color orange. In addition, the guy, who is super engaged and lives posting several stories, hasn’t posted anything for a few days.

Some internet users even suspect that one of the hands that cute director published this Thursday (13) as spoilers would be the actor.

🚨 We can already confirm, Tiago Abravanel on #BBB22! Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/KT38eGi2pE — Central BBB • #BBB22 (@CentralReaIity) January 13, 2022

imagine if tiago abravanel is on the bbb and silvio santos appears in the angel lunch video when he wins — ádila (@adilazita) January 13, 2022

