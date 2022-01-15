find out who is the new participant of the reality

After a long wait, we finally discovered the new participants of “BBB 22”. Among the names of the Camarote is that of the surfer Pedro Scooby who promises to cause in the most guarded house in Brazil.

Scooby has been a recurring name for several years on gossip sites and tabloids due to his troubled relationship with his ex-wife, Luana Piovani, and he is not a newcomer to the reality world.

Saved by BBB?

Surfing professionally since he was 11 years old, Scooby has already won several awards for his performance in the sport and, in 2017, he was one of the participants of Exathlon Brasil, a competitive reality show by Band, in which he finished in second place.

In the same year, Scooby also had an accident while surfing in Nazaré, Portugal. Facing huge waves, Scooby received a more than special help to escape from a jet ski that ended up capsizing in the sea: Lucas Chumbo.

That’s right, the former “BBB 20” brother saved Scooby at sea and the two managed to escape the accident without serious injuries. Could it be a sign?

Pedro Scooby and Luana Piovani with the twins, Dom and Liz, in their arms and their eldest son, Dom Image: Playback/Instagram

Piovani factor

Scooby and Luana Piovani started dating in 2011. In 2013, the two got married and together they had three children: Dom, Liz and Bem. which they called their most intimate moments.

However, in 2019, the marriage officially came to an end. But the soap opera between the two is still going strong: Luana and Scooby exchange barbs on social media and live in a war about raising their children.

I hope everything gets resolved soon and we’ll be fine. Sad. I never wanted to take this story to the internet and people like judges judge. Anyone who knows me knows how I am as a father and that I would never want to harm my children.

vented Scooby in 2020 when he fought with Luana about the amount of child support

Cintia Dicker and Pedro Scooby have been together since 2019 Image: Reproduction Instagram

how is the heart

After ending his marriage with Piovani, Scooby lived a relationship that also gave a lot to talk about with none other than Anitta. The two spent a few months together and ended up on good terms.

At the end of the same year, the surfer began to have a relationship with model Cíntia Dicker, with whom he is still today. The two are always seen together on trips and having fun with the surfer’s children. Piovani herself approves of her ex’s new relationship.

“BBB 22” debuts on January 17 for the first time under the command of Tadeu Schmidt.