Five Great Perils of the Metaverse | Internet

The metaverse promises to offer a new reality to the Internet. The virtual world proposed by Meta and other tech giants uses advanced features such as virtual and augmented reality to allow people to interact with each other through 3D avatars. However, this novelty can hide a series of dangers to the user and society, such as violation of privacy, circulation of false information and promotion of hate speech.

Other possible negative effects of the metaverse along the lines proposed by Mark Zuckerberg include harassment, impact on participants’ self-esteem and application of scams involving cryptocurrencies. THE TechTudo listed five potential dangers of the metaverse below and explains how they can affect people’s lives.

Metaverse presents great dangers when combining virtual environment with real world

1. Violation of Privacy

The idea of ​​a metaverse along the lines proposed by Meta depends on a set of accessories and specialized hardware to establish links between the user and the virtual world. As with cell phones, these new devices may contain a series of sensors capable of gathering user data, opening space for the social network to store Internet users’ personal information.

Metaverse can lead to privacy issues

In addition to collecting information, there is also a concern about possible leaks and possible interceptions of this data by third parties. Another question that has generated discussion is the extent to which users can trust Meta’s ability to gather this data and use it responsibly, given the company’s history of privacy scandals.

The metaverse can become an unhealthy projection space. This is because one of the appeals of the concept is precisely to be a virtual coexistence environment in which the user can create their own 3D avatar, either representing themselves or creating a fictional character.

Perfect avatars in the metaverse can accentuate self-esteem issues

Experts believe that this ability can open space for people with self-esteem issues to use the virtual environment to expose an idealized and “perfect” version of themselves. This would impact the perception that these individuals have of themselves in the real world and could intensify existing distortions — since, outside the metaverse, it is not possible to eliminate physical characteristics in a personalization screen.

Virtual reality experiences connected with what the metaverse promises for the future are still limited, but reports of episodes involving sexual harassment and assault are already becoming common. As in other connected spaces, such as the communication channels of online games, these experiences have encouraged aggressive behavior by people who feel protected by the anonymity and distance offered by the virtual environment.

One of the most significant reports comes from a participant in the Horizon Worlds beta program, a connected virtual reality experience from Meta, the company responsible for Facebook. The user would have been abused by another participant, and the other players did not intervene. Those responsible for Meta say that program participants undergo training and that there are moderation tools available to those who feel attacked.

4. Circulation of disinformation and conspiracy theories

Problems that affect conventional social networks, such as the spread of fake news and the popularization of conspiracy theories, can also appear in the metaverse. And there are already examples of this on connected virtual reality platforms. Among them are the making of racist speeches when an avatar representing a minority group appears, in addition to the use of figures that refer to Hitler or members of the Ku-Klux-Klan in the VRChat chat service.

Fusion of the real with the virtual of the metaverse can offer new ways of disseminating hate speech and false notifications

For experts, Facebook and other similar platforms fail to track this type of behavior. Without proper regulation, experiences in the metaverse — a much more complex environment than current social networks — can contribute to boosting the spread of hate speech and fake news at a much more alarming level.

5. Scams involving cryptocurrencies

If not properly regulated, the metaverse can function as a “no man’s land” for criminals to exploit. Cisco security experts have identified scams and attacks that can be practiced in virtual environments to steal amounts of money, cryptocurrencies and users’ personal data.

One of the scams identified in these environments exploits smart contracts, an electronic form that uses technologies such as blockchain to ensure that the contractor receives an item after a certain condition – such as a payment – ​​has been met. Criminals, however, have found ways to exploit this type of agreement so that the victim pays and does not receive the product – usually an NFT.

Other common scams are social engineering, which aim to trick victims into giving up personal information. In this modality, famous brands are also used as bait to convince users to spend real money on non-existent products and services.

