Flamengo makes an offer for Andreas Pereira, but does not encourage Manchester United and faces competition from Europe

Flamengo offered less than R$63 million for Andreas Pereira, a value that does not please Manchester United, which expects around R$126 million.

THE Flamengo made a first proposal to the Manchester United in an attempt to permanently sign midfielder Andreas Pereira. The value, however, did not cheer up the English club, and more money will be needed to acquire the 26-year-old’s economic rights.

The red-black offer was first reported by TNT Sports. According to the ESPN, the figures offered were less than 10 million euros (just over BRL 63 million), something United are not even considering accepting. Negotiations will continue.

The amount initially stipulated by the Red Devils for the sale of Andreas Pereira is 20 million euros (R$ 126 million). There is an opening for the deal to be closed for less than that, but Flamengo’s first offer was considered low.

What is certain is that Manchester United is not interested in a new loan for Andreas Pereira, who is on loan to Flamengo until mid-2022. The priority is to sell the player, who still has a contract in England until June 2023.

There are other teams in Europe that monitor Andreas’ situation, and United believe they will receive other proposals in addition to Flamengo’s. In the case of similar offers, however, the player’s wish, happy in Brazil, may weigh.

Before Flamengo, Andreas has already gone through another series of loans from Manchester United. He defended Granada (2016/17) and Valencia (2017/18) in Spain and more recently Lazio (2020/21) in Italy.

(with information from Pedro Henrique Torre and Rob Dawson)