Flamengo responds to Al-Hilal’s millionaire proposal for Michael

Flamengo has yet to make any signings for the main team. Only Paulo Sousa and his coaching staff were hired, and the club has left so far. Michael could be another one of them.

However, Flamengo refused Al-Hilal’s millionaire proposal for the player. The information is from journalist Venê Casagrande. The purchase proposal was worth US$ 8 million, around R$ 45 million. But the board understands that he is worth more.

READ MORE: Player speculated in Flamengo reveals agreement with River Plate, from Argentina

In addition, with Kenedy’s departure, the club also understands that it would have to go to the market to replace Michael’s departure. However, it is not worth it, as the player is adapted to the club and has evolved a lot during the last season.

That’s because the player had his ascension. Proof of this are the 18 goals and eight assists in the 58 matches he played in the 20/21 season. There were 14 goals in the Brasileirão, being one of the top scorers of the competition, behind only Hulk and Gilberto.

Michael’s evolution in Flamengo

Michael was important for Flamengo last season. He overcame the bad phase he had been through since he arrived and managed to adapt. With that, the critics turned into praise, and the fan gained affection for him.

Much of his improvement came with the arrival of Renato Gaúcho, who in the first game he watched after signing with the club, saw an insinuating Michael swing the net. The fast and dribbler shorty enchanted the lawns of Brazil in 2021, being one of the main players of the team.

With that, losing Michael could be a setback. This is because the player has been evolving and an exit would not be justified. Not least because the amount offered, even if in cash, is just slightly higher than the R$38.49 million that Flamengo paid to take him out of Goiás.

The amount of R$ 38.49 million, however, was the full amount paid between the commission for businessmen and the cost of operation to remove the player from Goiás. Thus, Flamengo acquired 80% of its federative rights.

Michael arrived at Flamengo in 2020 after standing out for Goiás in 2019. However, he did not please the fans, and he was one of the most criticized players in the squad. His evolution to become one of the main players in the squad is notorious and indisputable.

With a contract until December 2024, the 25-year-old is valued at €7 million, according to the website “Transfermarkt“. As a result, the proposal that arrived from the Arab world can be considered as expected in the market. However, considering the overall costs for a new signing, the board understands that a new player who would need time to adapt would not be worth it.

Follow Eric Viana on twitter.

Be our supporter and contribute to the improvement of MRN.