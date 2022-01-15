Fluminense announces the signing of left-back Cristiano – 01/14/2022

Fluminense announced, this afternoon (14), the hiring of left-back Cristiano. The player, who was at Sheriff, from Moldova, arrives with a three-year contract.

To complete the negotiation, Tricolor disbursed 1.4 million euros, something around R$ 9 million, which will be paid in installments.

“The feeling is the best possible. When my manager presented me with Fluminense’s proposal I was very happy and didn’t think twice about accepting it. I’m really very happy to be here and I just want to do my best to achieve many titles and goals.” important in the club”, he told the official website.

The Laranjeiras club still had to overcome an imbroglio with Vitória das Tabocas, a club that the player defended at age 20 and had 30% of the rights.

“I believe I can help a lot. I’m going to work and do my best. I know how I can help Fluminense and, with my day-to-day work, I believe Abel will get the most out of me. So I’m very happy with this opportunity”, said he, who also made a promise to the fans:

“I can make it very clear to the fans that there will be no lack of effort, commitment. I will work hard”

Cristiano is the seventh reinforcement announced by Fluminense in this window. Previously, in addition to the coach Abel Braga, there was the disclosure of the agreements with the midfielder Felipe Melo, with the forwards Willian Bigode and Germán Cano, with the side Pineida, with the defender David Duarte and with the midfielder Nathan.

Currently, the left side has options, in addition to Cristiano, Pineida, Danilo Barcelos and Marlon, who ended last season as a starter. There is, however, the possibility of changes and farewells in the sector.