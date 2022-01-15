Former French minister launches candidacy to unite left against Macron | World

Former French Justice Minister Christiane Taubira officially launched herself as candidate for the april presidential election, with the aim of uniting a very fragmented left, where there are already other candidates to try to dethrone Emmanuel Macron.

The announcement was made this Saturday (15), in Lyon, central France.

In the speech to launch his candidacy, Taubira said he wanted to respond to “anger” and “social injustices”, in addition to defending a government “that knows how to dialogue, instead of giving moral lessons”.

“And we will do it together, because we are capable,” he added.

Minister of former socialist president François Hollande, Taubira, 69, was born in French Guiana. She was a candidate in the 2002 presidential election, obtaining 2.3% of the votes.

She presents herself as a candidate within a citizens’ initiative that seeks to launch a unique candidate from the left. For this, it called meetings for the end of January.

Christiane Taubira longs for the union of leftist parties in France

Right now, three months before the first round of the presidential election in France, the reality is quite different. The left already has six candidates. And, although none exceeds 10% of voting intentions, there are no signs of any of them intending to join Taubira’s initiative.

Among the candidates on the left are the mayor of Paris, the socialist Anne Hidalgo; the leader of Unsubmissive France, Jean-Luc Melenchon; and environmentalist Yannick Jadot.

Anne Hidalgo at a campaign event in Paris, February 2020

According to people closest to him, Taubira continues to arouse “fervor” among left-wing voters, disillusioned after Macron’s victory in 2017 and the collapse of traditional parties.

