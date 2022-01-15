Former teammates, Lugano reveals that he advised Godín to close with Atlético-MG | athletic-mg

Before accepting Atlético-MG’s proposal, defender Diego Godín had advice from an old acquaintance, who understands a lot about Brazilian football: Diego Lugano. The São Paulo idol was partner of the new Galo reinforcement for more than eight years, for the Uruguayan national team. Both formed the Albiceleste’s defense duo and won the 2011 Copa América.
Diego Lugano and Godín, former Uruguayan teammates for over eight years – Photo: reproduction social networks
Who revealed the conversation was Lugano himself, who retired from the pitch in 2017. Heard by the ge, the former player praised the signing of his compatriot by Galo. He believes that Atlético and Brazilian football will benefit from the presence of “Faraón”, as Godín is known.
– I spoke to him before he came to Atlético, he had a proposal from Europe, we exchanged ideas about Brazilian football. World Cup Year. I think Atlético will do very well for him, because they will demand the maximum of his potential from him. And he will give Atlético his hierarchy, experience, professionalism.
After recovering from Covid-19, Diego Godín is expected in Belo Horizonte this Saturday. Next Monday, he will be present at the re-presentation of the current Brazilian champion. The experienced defender will have the mission to replace Junior Alonso, sold to Russian football. Lugano spared no praise for the new alvinegro “sheriff”.
– In his own area, in the air, he is practically unbeatable. These are important features. At Atlético, I think he will take a lot of tranquility, positive leadership and professionalism.