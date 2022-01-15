Fortaleza president says Atlético-MG sought out Vojvoda: “There was a contact” | strength

The president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, stated in the Live from the Market Center this Friday that coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda was sought out by Atlético-MG after Cuca’s departure. Galo announced on Thursday the Argentine Antonio Mohamed.

– There was a contact. Respectfully, professionally, but there was probing. Atlético-MG was without a coach and will seek what they think is good in the market. I understand that, with great respect for Rodrigo Caetano for President Sérgio (Coelho) – said Paz.

The manager guaranteed that he was not afraid of losing the coach, who was primarily responsible for the campaign that led Fortaleza to qualify for the first time to compete in the Copa Libertadores in 2022.

– I was calm. On the string of his mustache, he stuck with me, said: “I’m not leaving here”. When he gave the floor to me, even without signing any documents, I was sure I wouldn’t leave. He chose Fortaleza not for the money. It was for the city, club, project, for the people. Seriously, keep up the work. It wasn’t because he received the best financial offer. When that’s what you sign, it’s not a mid-way proposal that’s going to take away.

After Fortaleza finished fourth in the 2021 Brasileirão, the best campaign in the club’s history, Vojvoda received a salary increase and renewed until the end of 2022.

– I love being with coach for a long time. Rogério (Ceni) stayed here as long as he wanted. He left when he wanted to leave. He did a great job,” added Paz.

Marcelo Paz also detailed the agreement with Argentine striker Silvio Romero, who was also in the sights of rival Ceará. Look:

The president also spoke about the return of midfielder Éderson, from Corinthians. The club may have to release the player if Timão receives an offer to sell him. The manager also explained Bruno Melo’s loan to Timão and said that the player is the greatest left-back in Fortaleza’s history.