Free Fire vs PUBG: in process, Garena is accused of copying rival game | battle royale

THE TechTudo contacted Krafton, which did not give details about the process, but said: “infringement of intellectual property is a serious matter and causes obstacles to the productive development of the games industry”. Garena, through a spokesperson for the parent company Sea, told the article that “Krafton’s claims are unfounded”. The site has also searched Google and Apple, but so far there has been no response.

2 of 3 PUBG developer claims that Free Fire copied elements from its game and filed a lawsuit — Photo: Disclosure / PUBG Corp PUBG developer claims that Free Fire copied elements from its game and filed a lawsuit — Photo: Disclosure / PUBG Corp

Krafton’s main request is that the court block offers from both versions of Free Fire. The company also included YouTube, which belongs to Google, in the lawsuit for hosting Free Fire videos, and also requested compensation for the profits made by the game. It is worth mentioning that, in December 2021, a request had already been made directly to Garena, Apple and Google for the two Free Fire apps to be withdrawn, but the PUBG developer was unsuccessful.

PUBG was released in early access in March 2017 and definitively arrived in December of the same year. It is regarded as one of the most successful Battle Royale games and the one that played a key role in popularizing the genre.

Also in December 2017, Garena launched Free Fire for mobile devices, while Free Fire MAX, an improved version of the game, was made available in 2021. The game has become a fever worldwide and has a solid competitive scenario, including in Brazil.

3 of 3 PUBG developer has already tried to remove Free Fire from app stores in 2021 — Photo: Disclosure/Garena PUBG developer has already tried to remove Free Fire from app stores in 2021 — Photo: Disclosure/Garena

Krafton’s process yielded about 100 pages of explanation regarding all the elements that Garena’s Battle Royale would have copied from PUBG. Among the aspects cited as allegedly copied are the structure of PUBG as a whole, items and even locations on available maps. Also mentioned were the pre-departure interface, the parachutes at the beginning of the rounds and the delivery of supplies made by aircraft. It is worth noting that some of these features can also be seen in games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Krafton has not yet specified how much it wants to receive from the compensation. Only the amount of US$ 150 thousand (about R$ 830 thousand) was mentioned for each alleged infraction. It is also worth remembering that this is not the first time that the South Korean company has filed a lawsuit for the same copyright reason. In May 2018, its target was Fortnite developer Epic Games, but Krafton withdrew its action after only a month. The decision remains unexplained to this day.

Check out Krafton’s official statements and Garena, in full:

“Krafton’s claims are unfounded.”

“While we cannot go into detail about the ongoing process, intellectual property infringements are a serious matter that hinders the productive development of the games industry. KRAFTON supports the rights of game development companies to protect creativity and originality of game ecosystems.”

with information from Reuters and polygon