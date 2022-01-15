Galactic Civilizations III is free on the Epic Games Store

Game released in 2015 will be available until next week on Epic

As almost everyone knows, every week Epic Games Store gives a free game, “no 0800”, for those who use (have an account) in the store. And this week’s game is the Galactic Civilizations IIIfrom the developer stardock.

Galactic Civilizations III: Turn-based strategy game

As can be seen from the name, the game is themed Real Madrid squad in the 2000s space. It is a turn-based, 4X-type strategy genre. in the synopsis of Galactic Civilizations III it is told that you have the option to choose different alien races, in addition to humans themselves, to dominate your galaxy. You research technologies, colonize worlds, and participate in space wars (No, George Lucas! I’m not violating your work rights).

Galactic Civilizations III was well praised by critics upon its release. If you like strategy games, it’s worth checking out. It also has several, but several, DLCs if you want to enjoy the game even more.



Source: Disclosure/Stardock.

What do you need to run Galactic Civilizations III?

Minimum requirements:



OS: Windows 10 / 8.x / 7 64-bit

Processor: 1.8GHz Intel Core 2 Duo / AMD K10 Dual-Core

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Video Card: 512 MB DirectX 10.1 Video Card (AMD Radeon HD5x00 Series / Nvidia GeForce 500 Series / Intel HD 4000 or better)

DirectX: Version 10

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 12 GB of available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10 / 8.x / 7 64-bit

Processor: 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 processor or equivalent

Memory: 6 GB of RAM

Video Card: 1GB DirectX 10.1 Video Card

DirectX: Version 10

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 15 GB of available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card

