Galaxy S22 family receives approval from Anatel for sale in Brazil – Tudo em Tecnologia

As 2022 progresses, Samsung continues to prepare to announce its new Galaxy S22 smartphone series. Recently, the S22 and S22 Ultra models received approval from Anatel for official sale in Brazil. And now, it’s time for the “Plus” version to be approved.

As per what has been revealed, the Galaxy S22 Plus has the model number “SM-S906E/DS”. As a result, the device is expected to arrive in the country with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. In addition, the document says that the smartphone will have units made in Manaus, Campinas and three other factories outside Brazil.

Samsung remains mysterious about the actual release date of the S22 family, but a source in Korea says it will take place on February 8th. In terms of features, the trio of devices is expected to bring at least 8GB of RAM, screens with different sizes and batteries between 4,000 mAh to 5,000 mAh. Furthermore, a recent leak from the renowned source @UniverseIce. says that Samsung will use a glass finish on all three smartphones.

Expected Galaxy S21 specs: