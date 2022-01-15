Gasoline rises in gas stations for the first time in ten weeks – News

Data from the ANP (National Petroleum Agency) indicate that the average price of gasoline rose for the first time at stations since November last year. The adjustment for the consumer is the result of an increase in the price of a liter of fuel that was announced by Petrobras last week.

In the second week of November, the average price of regular gasoline at gas stations, according to the survey, was R$6.75. In the same period in December, according to the agency’s data, it was at R$ 6.70 and, in the first week of this year, it presented the lowest value, costing R$ 6.59 in the week that started on the 2nd and closed on the 8th.

However, from January 9 to this Saturday (15), prices rose again and the average price of regular gasoline is R$6.60. The maximum value, found at gas stations, reaches R$ 7.89 per liter. On Tuesday, Petrobras announced a 4.85% readjustment of gasoline at refineries, from R$3.09 to R$3.24 per liter.

There was also an adjustment in diesel, which rose 8.08%, with a liter from R$3.34 to R$3.61. Fuel prices are the main villain of inflation, which closed at a high of 10.06% in 2021, double the maximum target set by the National Monetary Council.