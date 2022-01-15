Globo announces participants of the new edition; accompany

The ‘Big Brother Brasil 22’ is coming! TV Globo began to publicize throughout the program this Friday, 14th, the names of the participants of this new edition of the reality show.

The program premieres next Monday, January 17, and will feature participants from the groups Pipoca and Camarote.

Find out what are the names of the brothers and sisters already released by TV Globo.

1) LAIS







Laís is one of the participants of ‘BBB22’ Photo: Publicity / TV Globo

Laís Rodrigues Caldas, 30 years old, doctor, born in the interior of Goiás, from Crixás. She describes herself as: intense, truthful and someone who likes to show off.

According to the doctor, she is “focused on the game. I am very intense, very real. I like the spotlight, to appear, to arrive, to arrive. You can expect from me a happy girl who will intensely enjoy every second of that house”.

2) LUCIANO





Luciano is a dancer and is confirmed for the ‘BBB22’ Pipoca Photo: Publicity / TV Globo

Luciano Estevan, 28 years old, actor and dancer, born in Florianópolis (SC). He describes himself as a person who likes to be noticed, in addition to loving to dance: “I did 15 years of classical ballet. I love to dance. I played axé, I’m rolling. I consider myself extremely handsome. In Big Brother, my triumph will be at parties. extremely competitive. I want to win the ‘BBB’”.

3) JESSILANE





Jessilane, 26, is also a member of ‘BBB22’ Pipoca Photo: Publicity / TV Globo

Jessilane, 26, a biology teacher, is from Bahia, but lives in Valparaíso de Goiás (GO). She identifies as a person who loves ballads, an “enemy of the end”. In addition, she states that she will “enter the house to make it happen. I want everything but leave the program like a plant”.