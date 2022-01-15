Globo reporter criticizes Laís from BBB 22 and gets scolded by Boninho

After the announcement of the BBB22 participants, the TV Globo reporter Rodrigo Carvalho, the station’s correspondent in London (United Kingdom), has already started a campaign asking for the departure of the first confirmed in the house, the doctor from Goiás Laís Caldas.
Through Twitter, the journalist launched the hashtag “Fora Laís” and stated that, because she is a health professional, working on the front lines against Covid-19 was “the minimum” that was expected.
“Away with Lais. ‘I acted on the front lines of Covid’. It’s the bare minimum. Doctor, wow. Me huh,” he wrote on his social media account. During the last edition of the program, Carvalho proved to be a faithful viewer of reality.
Silvio Santos’ grandson is coming! Tiago Abravanel is 34 years old, is an actor and presenter, and was already highly rated for the BBB22 cabinTV Globo
***linn da broken-bbb22
Linn da Quebrada is confirmed for the BBB22 cabin. Linn is 31 years old, is a singer and actress
Maria-BBB22
Featured as Verena in the soap opera Amor de Mãe, on TV Globo, Maria also goes to the BBB22 box. She is from Rio de Janeiro, is 21 years old and is an actress and singer.Globe
brunna gonçalves-bbb22onçalves
Brunna is a dancer, influencer and wife of singer Ludmilla. He is 30 years old and is from Nilópolis (RJ). From the stages to the BBB22 cabin!TV Globo
Pedroscooby-bbb22
Pedro Scooby is also in the cabin group. The surfer is 33 years old, is the father of 3 children and is the ex-husband of Luana PiovaniGlobe
Vinícius-bbb22
Vinicius is 23 years old and was born in Crato, Ceará. She lives with her father, maternal grandmother and aunt in a family boarding house.Globe
Natalia-bbb22
Natália, from Minas Gerais, is 22 years old and lives in Belo Horizonte. Model and nail designer, started working at the age of 9 and never stoppedGlobe
Rodrigo-bbb22
Rodrigo is 36 years old and is from São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo. Graduated in Business Administration, works as a commercial managerGlobe
Arthur Aguiar-bbb22
Arthur Aguiar, actor, singer and husband of Mayra Cardi, ex-BBB, is the first confirmed participant of the CamaroteGlobe
Barbara-bbb22
Bárbara, 29 years old, is gaucho from Novo Hamburgo, lives between her hometown and São PauloTV Globo
Lucas bbb22
slovenia-bbb22
Slovenia is 25 years old, was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. It’s from Popcorn!TV Globo
Eliezer-bbb22
Eliezer is from Volta Redonda (RJ), is 31 years old, is a designer and entrepreneur. Also in the BBB22 popcorn groupTV Globo
Jessilane Popcorn BBB22
Jessilane Popcorn BBB22Disclosure / Globe
laís-medica-bbb22
Laís was the first confirmed participant of the popcorn group. She is a doctor, is 30 years old, and is from Crixás (GO)Reproduction / TV Globo
Luciano Pipoca BBB22
Luciano Pipoca BBB22Disclosure / Globe
Douglas Silva, from BBB22
Paulo André Camilo, from BBB22
***naiara azevedo
Naiara Azevedo will even be at BBB22. The country singer is 32 years old, is from Farol (PR) and owner of the hit 50 reaisTV Globo
***jadepicon-bbb22
It’s her! Jade Picon, 20, is confirmed at BBB22. The businesswoman and influencer from São Paulo is in the reality box TV Globo
Laís Caldas
The doctor from Goiás, Laís Caldas, was the first announced participant of the BBB22’s Pipoca this Friday (1/14). She works in general practice and worked on the front lines against Covid-19.
The first sister of the season is finishing her specialization in dermatology and works as an on-call doctor in a hospital. Born in Crixás, in Goiás, she moved to Goiânia at the time of school and, in college, moved to João Pessoa (PB).
Among the curiosities of the Goianense revealed by the broadcaster are the passion for animals. The girl has even taken care of a deer, which appeared sick, and named it Xibiu. Recently, Laís took a calf that needed care to live in the back of her house until he was 100%.
The participant, who is already compared to Rafa Kalimann, says that her biggest crushes are Rodolffo, ex-BBB21, and actor Caio Castro. BBB22, with Laís and 19 other participants, opens on January 17th.