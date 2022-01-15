Globo reporter criticizes Laís from BBB 22 and gets scolded by Boninho

After the announcement of the BBB22 participants, the TV Globo reporter Rodrigo Carvalho, the station’s correspondent in London (United Kingdom), has already started a campaign asking for the departure of the first confirmed in the house, the doctor from Goiás Laís Caldas.

Through Twitter, the journalist launched the hashtag “Fora Laís” and stated that, because she is a health professional, working on the front lines against Covid-19 was “the minimum” that was expected.

“Away with Lais. ‘I acted on the front lines of Covid’. It’s the bare minimum. Doctor, wow. Me huh,” he wrote on his social media account. During the last edition of the program, Carvalho proved to be a faithful viewer of reality.

The comment earned him a call from the program's director, Boninho.

The reporter’s publication earned him a call from the director of the BBB, JB Oliveira, aka Boninho. In the answer, he stated that Rodrigo was looking for clicks.

“Rodrigo gets real and stops chasing clicks. You don’t need it,” the director said.

Rodrigo gets real and stops chasing clicks!! You don’t need it https://t.co/vOIbIjMikp — JB Oliveira (@boninho) January 14, 2022

See all BBB22 participants:

Laís Caldas

The doctor from Goiás, Laís Caldas, was the first announced participant of the BBB22’s Pipoca this Friday (1/14). She works in general practice and worked on the front lines against Covid-19.

The first sister of the season is finishing her specialization in dermatology and works as an on-call doctor in a hospital. Born in Crixás, in Goiás, she moved to Goiânia at the time of school and, in college, moved to João Pessoa (PB).

Among the curiosities of the Goianense revealed by the broadcaster are the passion for animals. The girl has even taken care of a deer, which appeared sick, and named it Xibiu. Recently, Laís took a calf that needed care to live in the back of her house until he was 100%.

The participant, who is already compared to Rafa Kalimann, says that her biggest crushes are Rodolffo, ex-BBB21, and actor Caio Castro. BBB22, with Laís and 19 other participants, opens on January 17th.