GOL launches mega anniversary promotion with airline tickets for 21 reais

Ticket offers at R$21 are only available today and celebrate the 21st anniversary of the low-cost airline in Brazil.





For GOL Linhas Aéreas, it’s a birthday but the passenger gets the promotion, which started today and goes until Monday, but the best promotions are today.

During this period, several domestic segments* start at R＄99.90 for flights in the low season, between February and June 2022, excluding holidays. Examples: Brasília (BSB)-São Paulo/Congonhas (CGH), Fortaleza (FOR)-Recife (REC), Belém (BEL)-Macapá (MCP), Guarulhos-Rio de Janeiro/Santos Dumont (SDU) and Guarulhos-Pelotas (PET). Offers also include regional segments operated in partnership with VOEPASS. In this promotion, the round trip is mandatory.

There are also international rates** for less, all weekend offers, from R＄ 1,138.79 (round trip), also valid for the flight period between February and June 2022, excluding holidays . There are 75 promotional sections available to those who intend to take, for example, some of the following trips: Guarulhos-Santa Cruz de la Sierra (VVI), Rio de Janeiro/Santos Dumont-Buenos Aires (AEP), Fortaleza-Buenos Aires, Curitiba ( CWB)-Cancún (CUN) and Florianópolis (FLN)-Punta Cana (PUJ), among others.

National and international promotional rates can be paid in up to 12 interest-free installments on Mastercard cards and up to 9 interest-free installments for other brands.

2 thousand tickets to R＄ 21

As this is a special fair, commemorating the 21st anniversary of GOL’s history, the Company makes available, only from 7pm to 9pm this Friday (14/01), no less than 2,000 tickets at the symbolic price of R＄ 21. symbolic of it! Great chance for Customers with a talent for “destination hunters” (or would they be prospectors?) to find, with cunning and speed, their travel-finding amidst the Company’s extensive air network.

Promotional tickets for the GOL Anniversary Fair can be purchased on the Company’s website, at the Customer Relationship Center (0300 115 2121), at travel agencies and at VOEGOL stores. They are not valid for purchases at GOL stores at airports.

*Terms and conditions – domestic flights

Flight period: from 02/01/2022 to 02/24/2022, from 03/03/2022 to 04/13/2022, from 04/25/2022 to 06/15/2022 and from 06/20/2022 to 06/30/2022.

Fares: Promo and Light, by way, mandatory round trip, with boarding tax included and without the right to free checked baggage. Rates subject to availability of seats on the aircraft. Minimum quantity per segment: 10 (ten) seats.

**Terms and conditions – international flights

Flight period: from Brazil to the Dominican Republic (Punta Cana): from 01/02/2022 to 23/02/2022, from 08/03/2022 to 13/04/2022, from 26/04/2022 to 14/ 06/2022 and from 06/20/2022 to 06/30/2022; from Brazil to Mexico (Cancún): from 03/08/2022 to 04/13/2022, from 04/26/2022 to 06/14/2022 and from 06/20/2022 to 06/30/2022; from Brazil to Argentina (Buenos Aires): from 04/01/2022 to 04/13/2022, from 04/26/2022 to 06/14/2022 and from 06/20/2022 to 06/30/2022; from Brazil to Paraguay (Asunción): from 04/09/2022 to 04/13/22, from 04/26/2022 to 06/14/2022 and from 06/20/2022 to 06/30/2022; and from Brazil to Bolivia (Santa Cruz de la Sierra): from 05/05/2022 to 06/14/2022 and from 06/20/2022 to 06/30/2022.

Fare: Light, round trip (compulsory), with boarding tax included and without the right to free checked baggage. Rates subject to availability of seats on the aircraft. Minimum quantity per segment: 10 (ten) seats.

