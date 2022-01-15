Google invests more than BRL 5 billion in a building in London – 01/14/2022 – Panel SA

In a sign of a bet on the return to face-to-face work, Google announced this Friday (14) the purchase of the Central St. Giles building, where it already occupies several floors, in London, pending the construction of its headquarters in the country. The investment was US$ 1 billion, around R$ 5.5 billion.

​In his remarks on the news, Ronan Harris, vice president and managing director of Google UK and Ireland, referred to the space as a home in the UK, where it has more than 6,400 employees, and said the acquisition of the development, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, represents trust in the office as a place of personal connection.

The company will renovate the space in the coming years and intends to have 10,000 employees in its English staff. Google’s new UK headquarters, located on land behind King’s Cross station, is still under construction. The building will have 11 floors, a 25-metre swimming pool, a 200-metre rooftop running track and a large sports pavilion overlooking the city.

with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco