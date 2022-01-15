Greater coverage of Balneário Camboriú is disputed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Arab sheiks

Balneário Camboriú is in the select list of cities with luxury real estate in rapid development. In addition to all the well-known characteristics of the trendy city on the coast of Santa Catarina, the economic recovery has been conquering investors from the country and also, mainly, from abroad. What’s more, the properties of Balneário Camboriú, which are known for the titles of the largest skyscrapers in Latin America, have been generating greed and dispute in the real estate market. FG Empreendimentos introduced its new product to the market, the Imperium Tower, which will occupy one of the last lots available on Avenida Atlântica, with a focus on the Triple A customer, that is, that seeks the maximum level of quality, standard of construction and technology, and with great investment potential. The development’s coverage, with more than 800 square meters, is the largest coverage in the south of the country, being among the top 5 of the largest coverages in the country. And what has been generating dispute is also the economic appreciation of properties with the FG signature, with an average of 25% appreciation per year.

The company from Santa Catarina, which holds the title of second largest construction company in the country, also has the support of the market with greater real estate appreciation and a safe return on investments.

In Rio de Janeiro, a penthouse that takes the title of the largest in Latin America and that tries in Guinness to register as the largest penthouse in the world, with almost 4 thousand square meters, has been on sale for more than 8 years for 65 million. The property on the coast of Santa Catarina, which has attracted the attention of football star Cristiano Ronaldo and Arab sheiks, has an investment of over 50 million and with less than 10 days on the market, it already generates dispute and greed in the real estate market. The construction company also announced that it will carry out seven major launches in the first quarter of 2022, reaching 15 new mega products in the next three years. Projects are already being speculated that would surpass the great skyscrapers of Dubai.