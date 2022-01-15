GTA 6 could come out in 2023 or 2024, points out new analyst rumor

As controversial as the launch of the GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition, fan hype for Grand Theft Auto VI remains unshaken, and the latest rumors point out that GTA 6 could come true between 2023 and 2024!

What strengthens these signs are some documents from the producer Take-Two Interactive obtained in the purchase of Zynga, in which it was said that the company’s expectation was to have an annual growth of up to 14% before the end of the 2024 fiscal year. , that doesn’t say much, but market analyst Jefferies points out that “few games would give management such a strong level of confidence”.

And which Take-Two intellectual property would be able to have such high sales guaranteed? So it is, GTA! For analyst Doug Creutz, that 14% would equate to about $9 billion in revenue, and “there are recent precedents” supporting the belief that GTA VI could show up between April 2023 and March 2024.

After all, back in 2011 the company also set similar goals before launching GTA V. Is history about to repeat itself? Or is Take-Two optimistic about some other project we don’t know about yet? Share your theories with us in the comments below!