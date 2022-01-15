Guardiola angered by City’s Premier League ‘luck’ insinuations, counters Tuchel’s comments

City lead the Premier League by 10 points over Chelsea

Pep Guardiola has rejected Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel’s claim that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was one of the main reasons behind the Manchester City stand out at the top of the table Premier League.

City and Chelsea face off at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday at 9:30 am (Brasilia), with transmission by ESPN on Star+, with Guardiola’s team 10 points clear in the title race.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

Tuchel believes City had an advantage because “they didn’t suffer from COVID like we did”, but Guardiola insists he had to deal with his problems – including having 21 players and staff isolated ahead of last week’s FA Cup third game against Swindon. Town.

“I say what I said before – the situation is all over the world,” Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. “We’ve had injuries, we’ve had COVID. Maybe we won’t say which players – out of respect [a esses jogadores] the club doesn’t do that – but we had a lot of players and staff with COVID and at the beginning of the season we had a lot of tough injuries with our players.”

“So what can I say? If they believe we were lucky, fine, we were lucky. Thanks. What can I say?”

“The pandemic is all over the world and everywhere there is the virus. We are exposed every minute and day to get it and we are no exception.”

City won 11 consecutive league games to take pole position and regain the trophy they won last season. Meanwhile, Chelsea have drawn four of their last five in the Premier League and Guardiola has hinted that his team sometimes doesn’t get the credit it deserves.

“If they believe [COVID] is the reason why, so maybe,” he said. “Maybe. Sometimes it’s the money we have, sometimes it’s COVID. I don’t know. Maybe.”