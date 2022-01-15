Gustavo Gómez is called up by Paraguay and will be absent on the eve of the World Cup

Gustavo Gómez was called up by Paraguay for two World Cup qualifying games and will be absent from Palmeiras on the eve of the FIFA Club World Cup

THE Paraguayan national team announced this Friday (14) the call for the next games of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Captain of the albirrojo team, Gustavo Gómez was called up and will miss the palm trees on the eve of FIFA Club World Cup.

Paraguay’s matches on this FIFA date will be against Uruguay, on the 27th, in Asunción, and against the Brazil, on February 1st, at Mineirão.

Verdão travels to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, on February 2nd. The debut of the team led by Abel Ferreira in the World Cup will be on February 8, at 1:30 pm (Brasília time), at the Al Nahyan Stadium, against the winner of the clash between Monterrey, from Mexico, and Al Ahly, from Egypt.

While with his national team, Gómez will miss three Palmeiras matches valid for the Paulista championship: Against the black Bridge, on the 26th, St Bernard, on the 29th, and Holy Water, on the 1st of February.

It is worth remembering that Weverton, called up by Tite, is also experiencing the same situation as Gómez. In addition, Piquerez, who appeared on the Uruguayan national team’s pre-list, could miss Verdão in this period.