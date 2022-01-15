Halls: Corinthians is eliminated and becomes a joke: ‘Too hot’

End of the line for Corinthians at Copinha. Biggest champion of the tournament, the São Paulo team lost, in extra time, to Resende (RJ) by 2 to 1 tonight and said goodbye to the competition still in the 3rd phase. The goal that gave the victory to the team from Rio de Janeiro was scored by defender Halls, 19 years old.

The move in question (watch below) took place in a corner. After crossing to the middle of the area, the player, younger brother of goalkeeper Hedhe Halls, from Vasco, rose higher than everyone else and headed towards the back of the goal defended by Alan Gobetti.

“Unique sensation. I asked God for this goal so much, man. Thank God I was blessed. Very happy for the goal, but more for the classification. Let’s go up”, said Halls, emotional, in an interview with SporTV after the match. He also warned that the “night has no end” when asked about the animation of the Resende cast.

The defender’s nickname – which is actually the surname for the name Henrique – aroused the creativity of the fans, who remembered, of course, the traditional brand of bullets and made jokes. Some Corinthians, however, were disheartened.

See some reactions:

the name of the guy being halls is of a cruelty refinement — Luiz???? (@luizzzzcarlo) January 15, 2022

Corinthians bullshit. Halls burned too much. — Ennio Ricanelo (@ilRicanelo) January 15, 2022

Simply HALLS. The bullet cracked. — Leonardo Zemella (@leozemella) January 15, 2022

I’ll never suck a Halls again in my life.

ooooooo — Dhenyfer #forasylvinho (@dhenyfermiranda) January 15, 2022

we took a goal from Henrique Halls…. close the base — Lucas SILVA (@lucsticao) January 15, 2022