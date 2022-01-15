Hamilton out of Formula 1? Mercedes boss does not rule out

The controversial Abu Dhabi GP, the last one of last season and which cost him his eighth world title, seems to have really messed with Lewis Hamilton. Asked about the Briton’s silence since the fateful race, the Mercedes team boss did not rule out the possibility of the seven-time champion’s retirement.

“No matter what challenge he faces, he knows his whole life that he has to respond on the track, but it’s incredibly difficult for him until he understands right and wrong. [no que aconteceu]. It takes time”, argues Toto Wolff, responsible for Mercedes, in a recent interview with the Austrian website krone.

“I really hope to see him race again. He is the most important part of our sport and it would be an incrimination for the whole of Formula 1 if the best driver decides to leave because of outrageous decisions,” says Toto.

The complaint revolves around the decisions made by F1’s race management in the final GP of the 2021 season. In short, Hamilton had four back-markers between his car and Max Verstappen’s and an eighth title seemed a matter of time, just a few laps away from the race. end and a safety car on the track. However, race director Michael Masi allowed the laggards to overtake the Briton and leave, which paved the way for Verstappen’s victory and title – who had new tyres. Everything is being investigated by the FIA, and Masi could even lose his job.

Since the incident Hamilton has had rare public appearances and has never spoken publicly about his disappointment with the outcome of the race and the Drivers’ Championship. The seven-time champion has a contract for the season that begins in March in Bahrain, but his permanence in F1 has been a mystery since Abu Dhabi.