Harry Potter and JK Rowling Cast: Actress Clarifies Fight Rumors, Says ‘Conversations Were Very Difficult’ – Movie News

Harry Potter – Back to Hogwarts did not include JK Rowling in the cast meeting and the actress talks about the rumors of a fight between the actors and the author.

Exactly 20 years after Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone debuted in theaters, the franchise’s cast came together in an HBO Max special. Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, along with the other actors, recalled the moments that lived at the time of the films and the fact that JK Rowling barely appeared in the documentary caught attention. In a new interview, actress Evanna Lynch spoke about rumors of a feud between the cast and the author of the books.

Harry Cast Fought With JK Rowling?

Rumors about this beef emerged after controversial comments made by the writer on her social networks that were considered transphobic by many of the franchise’s fans. Shortly after, actors from the films came out to the public to make it clear that they do not agree with Rowling’s position, including star Daniel Radcliffe. “Trans women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people (…) For anyone who is feeling that their experiences with the books have been undermined, I am sorry for the pain these comments have caused,” he wrote.

But despite differences in beliefs and values, there was no retaliation from the cast against the author, according to the actress. Evanna Lynch, who plays Luna Lovegood in the saga. “There was no ‘coldness’. I think there are things that we all don’t agree with and maybe don’t understand. But I spoke to the entire cast and they all have a great love and respect for her, even though I don’t believe in her beliefs.” GB News.





Lynch also made it clear that he is against the narrative that has spread about the feud between the cast and the author, but said that it has not been easy to deal with these events. “I really disagree with the narrative that there is a ‘separation’. She has her beliefs and is doing her thing. We all have strong beliefs and it has been a very difficult conversation.” Finally, Luna’s interpreter said she hoped the situation would be resolved. “I don’t want us to be fighting,” he concluded.

JK Rowling is in Harry Potter – Back to Hogwarts?

Inevitably, JK Rowling is mentioned a few times in the documentary, as the cast and crew reminisce about their first encounters with the literary work that gave rise to the Harry Potter saga. In the few excerpts where the author appears, a message on the screen says that the content was recorded in 2019 at Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London. Thus, there is no interaction between her and the actors.





It is also worth remembering that Daniel Radcliffe was not the only one to speak out on the subject. Emma Watson and Bonnie Wright, who play Hermione and Ginny Weasley, also showed support for the LGBTQIA+ community, in addition to the studio that released the films. “Warner Bros. about inclusion is well established and fostering an inclusive culture has never been more important to our company and to our audiences around the world (…) We recognize our responsibility to promote empathy and advocate for understanding for all communities and all people” , the company said in a statement.

Where to watch the Harry Potter cast reunion?

Harry Potter – Back to Hogwarts is available in the HBO Max catalog.