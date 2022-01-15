health plans and medicines should be increased

After an unprecedented negative adjustment announced in 2021, the price of health plans should reach a record high this year, according to a report by BTG Pactual. According to bank analysts, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) should stipulate a 15% readjustment, which will only be defined in the middle of this year.

To arrive at the number, the survey considers data released by the ANS and factors such as inflation, increase in medical expenses and efficiency gains in the sector.

+ Eletrobras employees decide on strike against change in health plan

+ Startup Alice raises more than BRL 700 million with an alternative to the health plan

“The 2021 negative adjustment reflected an abnormally low utilization (of plans) in 2020, when many elective procedures were postponed in the first wave of Covid-19 in Brazil. On the other hand, as medical expenses soared in 2021, while the base of lives in individual health plans shrank, we expect a strong price increase for the 2022 cycle.

There is also the expectation that the increase in individual plans will also increase collective agreements, which respond to most contracts in Brazil.

Another increase in the health area that should impact the consumer’s pocket is the price of medicines. According to Citigroup, medicines will be up 10% this year in the wake of the rise in the dollar and the devaluation of the real, as many inputs are imported.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

